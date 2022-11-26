“I was led by the Satan”: Officials reveal Virginia Walmart shooter Andre Bing’s death note as witnesses claim gunman shot dead bodies

On Tuesday, November 22, a 31-year-old Virginia Walmart employee named Andre Bing allegedly entered his workplace before killing six colleagues and injuring another six others before dying by suicide. According to Chesapeake authorities, the suspected gunman was already dead when they arrived on the scene.

Three days later, on Friday, November 25, Chesapeake authorities released an alleged death note written by Andre that provided insights into his potential motivations. The New York Post reported that the manifesto, which supposedly outlined the suspect's mental state and resentment towards his coworkers, also referenced American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The note read:

"Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan."

NPR reported that there were approximately 50 people in the store at the time of the incident.

Andre Bing's potential motivations revealed

In the note, Bing reportedly noted that he harbored malicious intent toward his co-workers.

The note read:

“The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall [sic] the last day, That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.”

The note added that the violence may have stemmed from loneliness and mental health issues. In September 2017, Pervis Bing, Andre's brother, posted that the suspect had been dealing with paranoid schizophrenia.

Andre Bing also referenced his struggles with mental health. He said:

“I failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them I was normal.”

The note continued:

“My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not. I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you get to know me. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the thought; however, I didn’t deserve a wife.”

By the end, Andre Bing expressed his frustration with society as a whole.

“Hope that people will learn from everyone[‘]s mistakes and truly love God and not the material possessions of the world."

A co-worker told reporters from the New York Post that Andre Bing's supposed 'kill list' directly coincided with the co-workers that he may have particularly resented. He also discussed co-workers he would spare, stating that he would not kill one woman battling cancer.

He wrote:

“I have a special place in my heart for her because my mother died from cancer.”

Jessica Wilczewski said:

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting. The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.”

In an official press release, Chesapeake authorities summed up the attack itself.

“He was armed with one handgun and several magazines on his person. Mr. Bing was dressed in civilian clothing and was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest.”

One co-worker, who survived the shooting, told The Post that Andre Bing allegedly fired repeatedly at certain dead bodies.

John Cowley IV @JohnCowleyIV BREAKING: Chesapeake police have identified five of the people shot and killed last night at a Walmart Supercenter in Greenbrier. A 16-year-old boy from Chesapeake was also killed.



The assailant, overnight manager Andre Bing, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. BREAKING: Chesapeake police have identified five of the people shot and killed last night at a Walmart Supercenter in Greenbrier. A 16-year-old boy from Chesapeake was also killed. The assailant, overnight manager Andre Bing, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/3cv1tH44pI

The New York Times reported that the deceased victims of the attack were identified as Walmart associates Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Randy Blevins, Tyneka Johnson, and Brian Pendleton.

