"I'll be with you on the 11th anniversary": BTS' Kim Seok-jin conveys an emotional message to ARMYs on 10th anniversary FESTA

On June 13, 2023, BTS' Kim Seok-jin conveyed an emotional message to ARMYs through the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he wrote a heartfelt letter to fans. He dropped the letter in celebration of BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA as he was unable to interact with fans on the occasion. This was because he is currently serving in the military. The Idol enlisted on December 13, 2022, and is expected to complete his service by June 2024.

June 13 is celebrated every year as the group's anniversary. It marks the day BTS debuted its first-ever single album titled 2 Cool 4 Skool.

Soon, the letter went viral on the internet and fans began sharing their thoughts about Jin's message and how much they mean to him. Meanwhile, in the idol's letter, he also mentioned he will meet them on the group's 11th anniversary, which overjoyed the fans.

"I'll be with you on the 11th anniversary," he said, as translated by Weverse.

"BTS and ARMYs love hasn't changed": Kim Seok-jin pens meaningful letter to fans

In the letter shared by Kim Seok-jin, the singer mentioned how the love between ARMYs and BTS has not changed in the last 10 years.

"Hello this is Jin. Our ARMYs, thanks to you we are able to have our 10th anniversary. There’s a saying that even mountains and rivers change in 10 years but I’m amazed by how BTS and ARMYs love hasn’t changed," he said.

It's a known fact that Kim Seok-jin filmed a variety of content before his enlistment so that fans would not miss him much during his time in the military. However, in the letter, Jin expresses his disappointment about not being able to give ARMYs any content on the occasion of the group's 10th anniversary.

"I also definitely want to give you guys some type of 10th year anniversary content but… I just have a sad heart because I’m not able to be with you all. Before enlisting, I should’ve filmed more content.. I’m not sure how to deliver this sorry heart to you," he expressed.

Jin also mentioned that as soon as he completes his service, he will head to the HYBE building to meet his fans via Weverse Live.

"Of course the time might be early so I might be home a bit before heading to the company but I will not make any plans and on the 11th anniversary and discharge day, to be with you all," he promised.

He concluded his letter by expressing gratitude to ARMYs for being with the group for the last 10 years. After reading Kim Seok-jin heartfelt letter, fans were overwhelmed with mixed feelings of happiness and sorrow and await his return to the K-Pop industry.

More about the idol

Kim Seok-jin was the first member to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2023. He was recently featured on BTS' Suga talk-show Suchwita where he shared that he filmed the episode four days before his enlistment.

The idol also released his single Take Two alongside BTS members as a gift to the fandom on the occasion of the group's 10th anniversary FESTA. Kim Seok-jin has been credited with many songs including The Astronaut, Moon, Abyss, Epiphany, and others.

Kim Seok-jin will reportedly complete his mandatory military service by June 2024.

