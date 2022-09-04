“I’ll make it up to you”: The Weeknd apologizes for losing his voice at LA concert, receives support from fans online

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, abruptly ended his ongoing concert at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday after losing his voice during his performance.

The singer was reportedly in the middle of singing his 2015 hit Can’t Feel My Face when he suddenly stopped performing and addressed the crowd.

He said:

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

Kenny Holmes @KHOLMESlive [email protected] just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. [email protected] just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. https://t.co/En7v16RbwV

He also assured the audience that they would get refunds for their concert tickets and apologized before exiting the stage.

He continued:

“I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you thank you so much.”

The Weeknd also took to social media to share an apology note and told fans he will “make it up to them” in a new show. The musician added that his “heart dropped” during the incident and that he was left “devastated”.

Shortly after The Weeknd’s exit from the stage, the venue turned on the lights. According to Variety, the audience was left confused as they were unsure if the concert would restart or if they would have to exit the arena.

Twitter reacts to the abrupt ending of The Weeknd’s Sofi Stadium concert

Fans poured in support as The Weeknd called off the LA show due to sudden voice loss (Image via @WeekndAccess/Twitter)

On Saturday, The Weeknd was set to wrap up a sold-out two-night show at LA’s Sofi Stadium with nearly 70,000 people in attendance. The musician reportedly took to the stage at around 9:17 pm local time but experienced a crack in his voice shortly after his entrance.

After delivering a few songs, he lost his voice midway through his performance of Can’t Feel My Face and called off the concert while apologizing to the audience.

Following the incident and his apology, several fans took to Twitter to provide their support to The Weeknd and also defended the singer's decision to end his show.

The Weeknd Access @WeekndAccess The Weeknd had to stop the show in Los Angeles tonight due to losing his voice.



From here we wish Abel a speedy recovery. The Weeknd had to stop the show in Los Angeles tonight due to losing his voice. From here we wish Abel a speedy recovery. https://t.co/WQMjYqa4ka

scorpio milf @alvabbyy The Weeknd has been singing non stop for the past month or so and y’all wanna talk down on him for “losing his voice” we lose our voices by singing 3 songs, don’t talk down on my bae fr The Weeknd has been singing non stop for the past month or so and y’all wanna talk down on him for “losing his voice” we lose our voices by singing 3 songs, don’t talk down on my bae fr

G Swag @gswaggggg



He's definitely more devastated about it than all of the people in Sofi combined.



#theweeknd If you're mad at Abel / The Weeknd for stopping his show because he lost his voice, you aren't a real fan.He's definitely more devastated about it than all of the people in Sofi combined. If you're mad at Abel / The Weeknd for stopping his show because he lost his voice, you aren't a real fan.He's definitely more devastated about it than all of the people in Sofi combined.#theweeknd

★☆𝔎𝔞𝔱 𝔘𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔥𝔞✩★ @katsnoodles Here is a clip of #Abel losing his voice. #TheWeeknd Concert was cancelled and it’s sad people are mad for something that isn’t his fault. He’s human and he has health to maintain. It’s sad how you could hear the pain in his voice in his apology. We love you #TheWeeknd Here is a clip of #Abel losing his voice. #TheWeekndConcert was cancelled and it’s sad people are mad for something that isn’t his fault. He’s human and he has health to maintain. It’s sad how you could hear the pain in his voice in his apology. We love you #TheWeeknd https://t.co/ocgO1RdJ89

Spencer Sutherland @spencermusic The Weeknd canceled his show tonight after a few songs bc he lost his voice.

Don’t hate on him for that, it’s the most defeating and devastating feeling for a singer to lose their voice. It feels like your purpose is gone. If he would’ve kept going, he could’ve hurt it bad. The Weeknd canceled his show tonight after a few songs bc he lost his voice.Don’t hate on him for that, it’s the most defeating and devastating feeling for a singer to lose their voice. It feels like your purpose is gone. If he would’ve kept going, he could’ve hurt it bad.

bella ﾒ𝟶 ¹₁¹ (saw the weeknd july 14th) @loftmusicbellaa it’s crazy. and he promised a refund and said he would reschedule. that man looked so upset and disappointed. this isn’t his fault. love u abel anyone hating on the weeknd right now is beyond immature. you guys are acting like he could have stopped himself from losing his voiceit’s crazy. and he promised a refund and said he would reschedule. that man looked so upset and disappointed. this isn’t his fault. love u abel anyone hating on the weeknd right now is beyond immature. you guys are acting like he could have stopped himself from losing his voice💀 it’s crazy. and he promised a refund and said he would reschedule. that man looked so upset and disappointed. this isn’t his fault. love u abel

The Sofi Stadium concert was part of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour and was reportedly being filmed to be included in his upcoming HBO Max show The Idol. The concert also featured two opening acts from DJ Kaytranada and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean.

The opening day in LA had an amazing reception with the audience belting out hits like Gasoline, Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears along with the performer. The Los Angeles shows also witnessed collaborations with Postmates and Monty’s Good Burger to introduce a special treat for the much-awaited tour.

Pop Base @PopBase The Weeknd had to cancel his second LA concert because he began to lose his voice. The Weeknd had to cancel his second LA concert because he began to lose his voice. https://t.co/cW484YkZXz

The meal, inspired by the After Hours tour and curated by Abel, included a “double impossible burger” that featured a brioche bun with pickles, chipotle ketchup and spicy habanero dipping sauce as well as a limited-edition lemonade with activated charcoal.

The special treat was available at $27.99 from September 1 until September 3 and a part of the proceeds was donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

The tour was initially scheduled to begin in 2020 which was pushed to 2021 and later postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The After Hours tour had a rocky start as the July 8 concert in Toronto had to be postponed owing to an internet network outrage across Canada.

The remaining shows had a smooth journey until the unfortunate incident on Saturday. The Toronto show has been rescheduled for September 22 but a new date for the LA concert is yet to be announced.

