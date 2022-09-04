“I’ll make it up to you”: The Weeknd apologizes for losing his voice at LA concert, receives support from fans online

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, abruptly ended his ongoing concert at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday after losing his voice during his performance.
The singer was reportedly in the middle of singing his 2015 hit Can’t Feel My Face when he suddenly stopped performing and addressed the crowd.
He said:
“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”
He also assured the audience that they would get refunds for their concert tickets and apologized before exiting the stage.
He continued:
“I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you thank you so much.”
The Weeknd also took to social media to share an apology note and told fans he will “make it up to them” in a new show. The musician added that his “heart dropped” during the incident and that he was left “devastated”.
Shortly after The Weeknd’s exit from the stage, the venue turned on the lights. According to Variety, the audience was left confused as they were unsure if the concert would restart or if they would have to exit the arena.
Twitter reacts to the abrupt ending of The Weeknd’s Sofi Stadium concert
On Saturday, The Weeknd was set to wrap up a sold-out two-night show at LA’s Sofi Stadium with nearly 70,000 people in attendance. The musician reportedly took to the stage at around 9:17 pm local time but experienced a crack in his voice shortly after his entrance.
After delivering a few songs, he lost his voice midway through his performance of Can’t Feel My Face and called off the concert while apologizing to the audience.
Following the incident and his apology, several fans took to Twitter to provide their support to The Weeknd and also defended the singer's decision to end his show.
The Sofi Stadium concert was part of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour and was reportedly being filmed to be included in his upcoming HBO Max show The Idol. The concert also featured two opening acts from DJ Kaytranada and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean.
The opening day in LA had an amazing reception with the audience belting out hits like Gasoline, Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears along with the performer. The Los Angeles shows also witnessed collaborations with Postmates and Monty’s Good Burger to introduce a special treat for the much-awaited tour.
The meal, inspired by the After Hours tour and curated by Abel, included a “double impossible burger” that featured a brioche bun with pickles, chipotle ketchup and spicy habanero dipping sauce as well as a limited-edition lemonade with activated charcoal.
The special treat was available at $27.99 from September 1 until September 3 and a part of the proceeds was donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.
The tour was initially scheduled to begin in 2020 which was pushed to 2021 and later postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The After Hours tour had a rocky start as the July 8 concert in Toronto had to be postponed owing to an internet network outrage across Canada.
The remaining shows had a smooth journey until the unfortunate incident on Saturday. The Toronto show has been rescheduled for September 22 but a new date for the LA concert is yet to be announced.