"I'll be waiting for you well in Korea": SEVENTEEN's S.Coups writes a heartfelt letter and gifts his credit card to fellow members for the NANA Tour

On Friday, January 5, S.Coups wrote a heartfelt letter to his fellow members for their Italy trip with his credit card for them to spend freely during the journey, as revealed in the first episode of SEVENTEEN's NANA Tour. The NANA Tour, organized by The Game Caterers' producer Na Young-seok and Youth Over Flowers' producer Shin Hyo-jung, took the SEVENTEEN members on an immediate and surprise trip to Italy.

However, given that S.Coups suffered a leg injury, the demand for rest restricted him from joining his fellow members on the trip. Regardless, as the group leader, the idol made sure that members didn't feel bad for leaving him behind and wrote a handwritten letter to showcase his good wishes for their trip.

Additionally, the members were touched to realize that he had sent his credit card along with the letter for the members to buy whatever they liked during the trip.

On January 5, the first episode of NANA Tour with SEVENTEEN was rolled out, exciting fans with its content. The show revolves around the concept where the members are suddenly taken for a trip without prior preparation, and their survival in the new land is solely based on them completing tasks or winning games.

It is a spin-off of a famous Korean travel reality show, Youth Over Flowers, and the SEVENTEEN members won the chance to participate after their appearance in The Game Caterers. Therefore, as per the show's tradition, the members were suddenly taken to Italy without any prior preparation immediately after their last world tour date in Japan.

During this time, the group's leader, S. Coups, was not participating in the world tour due to a ligament tear he developed in his left knee while playing a ball game. This naturally also restricted the idol from joining the members on their Italy trip for the NANA Tour, leaving both the SEVENTEEN members and the fans sad.

However, to cheer his members for the trip, the idol sent a handwritten letter to SEVENTEEN through Na Young-seok, The Game Caterers producer co-organizing the NANA Tour. During the first episode of NANA Tour, his letter was read out by Jeonghan. Here's what the letter stated,

"Thank you for picking up my letter I feel so sorry for you guys going without any preparation, you can use this card however you want I'll be waiting for you well in Korea. Have fun, I love you."

After Jeonghan read the letter, the members were both touched and shocked. They soon realized it was S.Coups' card that he sent along with the letter and were surprised that he was willing to let the members spend it as they liked. As they continued to express their gratitude towards their leader, Dino, the group's maknae was made to be in charge of the card.

Following the reveal, fans were just as touched by S.Coups's letter and couldn't stop talking about his kind gesture towards his fellow members.