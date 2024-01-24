“I love getting reminded of these stats”: Fans joyous as BTS’ Jungkook ties with Drake for the most #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart this decade

Jungkook of BTS has once again made a mark by achieving a top position on another important chart, this time sharing the spotlight with the renowned American musician Drake. The category in question pertains to artists who have secured the most No. 1 positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a chart widely recognized as one of the most influential in the global music industry.

This remarkable feat speaks volumes about Jungkook's impact as a BTS member, especially considering his achievement in matching the record of a seasoned veteran like Drake, who has long dominated the international music scene. Equalling the record of someone as established as Drake at such a young age is commendable and serves as a symbol of the BTS member's influence.

Both artists now boast seven No. 1 positions on the above-mentioned chart, placing them on par with each other in this notable accomplishment. Furthermore, another similar achievement regarding the Billboard Global 200 chart also positions the BTS maknae alongside other esteemed international artists such as Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo.

"Did this in period of 6 months only": BTS' Jungkook and Drake tie with each other on Billboard Hot 100 chart

The Billboard Hot 100 chart is a weekly record chart that ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres. It is based on various factors such as radio airplay, digital sales, and streaming data. As a result, the chart provides a comprehensive overview of the most successful and trending songs in the American music industry.

The Billboard Hot 100 is widely regarded as one of the most influential music charts globally, often serving as a barometer for a song's commercial success and cultural impact. Over the years, the chart has evolved to adapt to the changing music landscape, incorporating digital streaming and download data to accurately represent the modern music consumption habits of audiences.

Recently, a comparison as well as a tie emerged between two distinctively versatile artists of international music, Drake and BTS' Jungkook. Drake, who has been around in the industry since as long as 2006, is tied with the Seven singer, who has been dominating the music scene for a decade along with his group.

After his recent solo debut in July 2023, the BTS star's popularity knew no stopping and has consistently skyrocketed on the Billboard charts. Trending on all Billboard charts, he was able to secure seven No. 1s on the Top Hot 100 chart of this decade.

With this achievement, both he and Drake tied at having the most number of songs reaching the No. 1 position on the above-mentioned chart in the decade of 2014-2023. This achievement includes songs from BTS' discography under the maknae's name as well.

Jungkook's songs that climbed this pinnacle are:

1. Seven - Jungkook ft. Latto

2. Savage Love Remix - Jungkook, J-Hope, SUGA, & Jason Derulo

3. Butter - BTS

4. Dynamite - BTS

5. Life Goes On - BTS

6. Permission to Dance - BTS

7. My Universe - BTS & Coldplay

ARMYs (BTS fans) could not hide their pride for the maknae after the revelation of this achievement.

Sharing the throne with Drake, an iconic figure in the music industry, adds an extra layer of significance to Jungkook's accomplishments. The tie symbolizes the convergence of two musical powerhouses, blending their unique styles to shape the modern music scene. Fans are excited about the BTS star's achievements and are looking forward to more of his music.