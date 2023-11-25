"I'm on the edge of my seat": BTS' RM generates excitement among ARMYs as he reveals his new project is the opposite of Indigo

BTS' RM dropped some major hints regarding his upcoming project and ARMYs are excited to see what Bangtan's leader brings to the table after his passion project, Indigo, which was released in December 2022.

In an interview with the magazine 032c, BTS' RM discussed his future projects, Bangtan's future, and what he has been up to, among other things. When asked what he could share about his upcoming project, Bangtan's leader shared that his new release will be the opposite of Indigo, but not necessarily light-hearted.

BTS' RM confessed that he wants to break away from the image of being a serious and pensive artist and wants to showcase a more fun and enjoyable side of him that fans might not be aware of. He also revealed that he likes to make people laugh. Sharing hints about his upcoming release, he said:

"Largely, it is going in the opposite direction of Indigo, but it's not just lighthearted and fun. When people see me, they think I'm a very serious, gentle, and nice person, but I'm not just that. There are many aspects of me that aren't so serious. I also like making people laugh."

ARMYs flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) as they expressed their excitement about the idol's next project.

"Can't wait" - BTS' RM's fans share euphoric reactions to Bangtan's leader's hint about his new release

BTS' RM has been teasing ARMYs with hints about his new release for many months now. In fact, it is a known fact amongst fans that he pushed his military enlistment to a later date as he was busy wrapping up work on his new project.

The revelation was made in one of his previous Weverse lives, wherein BTS' RM stated that he was originally scheduled to enlist with fellow 94-liner member J-hope.

The Wildflower singer earlier hinted that his new release will feature collaborations with some of his favorite Korean artists including Colde, with whom he collaborated on the b-side track Hectic from Indigo. The Still Life singer had also previously shared that his new release will be five times bigger than Indigo, increasing anticipation in the fandom.

Now, in an exclusive interview with the magazine 032c, BTS' RM disclosed that his new release is a far cry from Indigo and will showcase a never-seen-before side of his personality and musicality. The Mono singer stated that he is known as a "serious and gentle" artist and wants to break out of that mold.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are excited about his upcoming work and took to the comments section of @KnjMyLife's Twitter post to share their euphoric reactions.

On November 22, ARMYs noticed that the Closer crooner launched a new, alternate Instagram account with a unique username - @rpwprpwprpwp.

Fans suspect this is for his upcoming project and pointed out that Jin launched Wootteo's official Instagram account during the release of his debut solo single The Astronaut. So far, Bangtan's leader has only shared one picture of himself on the account.

BTS' RM attends W Korea's 'Love your W' event in Seoul

On November 24, Bangtan's leader made a dashing appearance at the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event organized by W Korea. This marked his first official public appearance since BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the remaining BTS members had initiated their military enlistment process.

On November 22, the company revealed that BTS' RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V had initiated their military enlistment process and would be called to enlist soon.

Dressed in Bottega Veneta, the idol was seen in a denim-leather mix look as he interacted with his fellow celebrities including TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and Soobin, Tiger JK, aespa's Karina, actors Ha Seok-jin and Kim Ji-seok and Bada Lee.

More information regarding his upcoming release will be shared in a later update.