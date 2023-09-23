"I'm so so excited": Fans thrilled as P1Harmony Keeho's younger brother, Yoon Yechan is set to make his debut in 82MAJOR

On Saturday, September 23, P1Harmony Keeho's younger brother, Yoon Yechan, was revealed as the last and the hidden member of a pre-debut group named 82MAJOR. The six-member K-pop band, which was formerly referred to as Rare House, is housed under Great M Entertainment.

With the exciting announcement and reveal of the group's final member, it has also been announced that they will officially be debuting on October 11, with their single album, On.

As fans excitedly react to Keeho's brother entering the industry, P1Harmony's fandom couldn't help but swarm to shower both Yechan and his fellow group members with love and support.

Fans can't wait for Yoon Yechan's upcoming debut as part of 82MAJOR

In April 2022, Great M Entertainment introduced their new set of trainees, Rare House, by kickstarting social media accounts for them. While the initial set of trainees amounted to eight members, Donggun and Yeonwoo left the trainee group in March of this year.

However, when 82MAJOR began promotions, only five members were seen to be active, while Yoon Yechan stayed hidden from the public's eye.

As soon as the reveal of 82MAJOR's hidden member reached the internet, both the fans of the pre-debut group and P1Harmony's fandom excitedly reacted to the same. Yechan is a 2004-born idol coming from Toronto, Ontario, which makes him a Canadian-Korean.

While other details of the idol are still under wraps, fans' curiosity about his position, skills, interests, etc. are naturally heightened, especially given that he is the brother of Keeho from P1Harmony. Moreover, netizens commonly agree on the fact that he shares uncanny similarities with Keeho and his visuals are undeniably show-stopping.

In light of the announcement, there has also been much debate about Yechan and the relationship he shared with P1Harmony's Keeho. On one hand, fans have been referring to the idol as Keeho's younger brother in an effort to promote him faster and more easily.

Many others, however, have been fighting against the promotion of the idol solely based on him being Keehon's brother.

Many have been arguing or demanding promotions that showcase the idol, his qualities, and the group more instead of shifting the spotlight towards Keeho or P1Harmony. Fans and netizens hope that he gets his own recognition and exposure for his talents and isn't constantly held in comparison or relation to his elder brother.

Additionally, fans are also concerned that much of 82MAJOR's attention will be concentrated on Keeho's younger brother without being equally distributed among all the group's members due to his intriguing quality.

Regardless, given the upcoming debut of 82MAJOR on October 11, fans have been trying to shift their attention and concerns to best support and promote their upcoming single album, On. Especially given the sudden increase in popularity of the group due to Yechan's reveal, fans hope that the debut stands to be a commercial success while showcasing the 82MAJOR members' talents.