"I'M LIVING FOR IT": Fans go gaga as NCT 127 members were reportedly spotted having a dance battle at a nightclub in Thailand after their fan meet

On Thursday, December 7, NCT 127 members held a fan meeting in Thailand in collaboration with their recent partner brand, Shopee. The news that the idols had reportedly visited a nightclub following their fan meet stunned the followers, who had been eagerly awaiting thrilling stuff to emerge from the same.

Videos of what appeared to be the members Haechan, Mark, Taeyong, and Jaehyun dancing were posted on Instagram stories by a fan who was also present at the nightclub.

The fan who posted the videos also stated that the actual party at the club came to an end but the members took the dance floor and unleashed a dance battle among themselves, and they were seen dancing to songs including Gasolina by Daddy Yankee and other Spanish songs. Following the same, fans were elated to see that the NCT 127 members were enjoying their time in Thailand and having fun without being apologetic.

Fans cheer as NCT 127's Mark, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Taeyong are spotted dancing at a nightclub in Thailand

The nine-piece K-pop boy group, NCT 127, recently entered a partnership with Shopee Thailand, a leading e-commerce online shopping platform. In commemoration of the same, the members held a fan meeting where they signed the visiting fans' Fact Check physical albums while also spending some quality time with them.

Given that fan meetings are often a looked-forward-to event that results in some cute and exciting interactions between the fans and the members, netizens were eagerly awaiting the same. However, they were all the more elated to find out that even more thrilling content landed on the internet.

Some of the NCT 127 members were allegedly spotted at a nightclub in Thailand after their fan-signing event concluded. The fan who posted videos of the members reportedly stated that it was Haechan, Mark, Jaehyun, and Taeyong, who were gathered at the club.

The four members were allegedly seen having a few drinks and enjoying their time on the dance floor even though the nightclub was considerably stranded. Additionally, Mark and Taeyong seemed to have a dance battle where they entered the dance floor one after the other, showcasing their best dance moves, fans were delighted to see the videos of the same.

Given that it's often considered unconventional and looked down upon when K-pop idols are spotted at nightclubs, fans were happy that the members were unapologetic about enjoying their youth. Also, given that the NCT members took to the spotlight themselves, it showcased that they weren't afraid of being recognized or possibly being criticized for their actions.

While the K-pop idols, regardless, received a little backlash for being unconventional and allegedly promoting bad habits, fans soon came to their defense by stating that they were just having harmless fun.

In other news, NCT 127 is expected to release a winter special single, Be There For You, on December 22 at 6 PM KST. The single album is expected to consist of three songs in total, Be There For Me, Home Alone, and White Lie, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.