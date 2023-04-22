On April 22, 2023, during the ninth episode of Jinny's Kitchen, BTS' V once again stole the show with his adorable interaction with a customer's baby. The group's final day on their embarkation with their Korean snack restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico, has finally arrived, and their aim for the day was to earn 12,000 pesos. As the employees lifted the shutters for the restaurant, customers constantly visited the snack bar.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear Taehyung making the baby smile Taehyung making the baby smile https://t.co/u1EChcMuwv

One such customer was a woman and her child, which immediately lifted the moods of all the employees. While they all tried to make her laugh, their efforts were in vain until BTS' V stepped in. As soon as the baby saw V and his wide boxy smile, the baby immediately giggled, revealing a happy face. The incident once again proved that V is quite the baby whisper, and he’s great at handling them.

yali⁷ @amoonchild95 @DailylofV The instant smile on the babys face I'm melting @DailylofV The instant smile on the babys face I'm melting 😭

ARMYs gush at BTS' V for making a baby customer laugh in Jinny's Kitchen with his boxy smile

When the employees rolled out their ninth day with their Korean snack bar in Jinny's Kitchen, they started off with a lot of enthusiasm, looking forward to reaching their goal for the day. When a woman walked in with her baby, the employees were all the more rejoiced since the restaurant rarely gets any young customers.

thv updates @DailylofV The baby surrenders to Taehyung's pure soul🥺🥺🥺🥺 The baby surrenders to Taehyung's pure soul🥺🥺🥺🥺😭 https://t.co/Q1Cg0GDZeY

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact the baby likes taehyung This is so cute, the baby automatically smile when the baby saw taehyungthe baby likes taehyung This is so cute, the baby automatically smile when the baby saw taehyung 😭 the baby likes taehyung https://t.co/sRXDlYyk00

keke⁷ d-8 🩶🖤 @stallseok GET TAEHYUNG A BABY RIGHT NOW. omg kids love him GET TAEHYUNG A BABY RIGHT NOW. omg kids love him https://t.co/K8b5Togq3j

🪞ia @vminpinkie taehyung adores babies and they adore him too it’s so sweet. 🥹 taehyung adores babies and they adore him too it’s so sweet. 🥹 https://t.co/wWF5R4AhZr

Excited and in hopes of impressing the baby, the employees, Park Seo-joon, Woo Shik, and Lee Seo-jin, swarmed in front of the baby. They put forth several of their antics to make the baby laugh, which unfortunately failed. While BTS' V was able to make her laugh easily, both fans and employees were impressed.

Additionally, there was another instance that warmed the audience's hearts. Since the start of Jinny's Kitchen, a stray dog has been consistently visiting the restaurant. BTS' V instantly formed a bond with the dog, who they named Perro, and they continued to have many cute interactions throughout the show. This episode was no exception.

Before the restaurant opened, the employees were getting things ready for the long day ahead of them. Meanwhile, V sat down next to Perro, petting him and spending quality time with him. Both seemed comfortable in each other's company, and fans found their interactions adorable. With quite a long list of interactions between him and the babies and animals, fans are convinced that the idol is a baby and an animal whisper.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Taehyung being the baby and animal whisperer, his pure and innocent soul always attracted them 🥹 Taehyung being the baby and animal whisperer, his pure and innocent soul always attracted them 🥹 https://t.co/FGWxt6jo3Y

୧ 🍓🪞 @darlingthv kim taehyung: part time intern, full time baby whisperer kim taehyung: part time intern, full time baby whisperer https://t.co/DLdNvm7pFk

taehyung thinker @vanteficient this genre of taehyung with babies this genre of taehyung with babies https://t.co/dSxpXqdkUV

ƙꪜ👨🏻‍🍳 ᝯ² @Taekoomania Remember when jungkook, hobi and jin tried to make a baby smile but mission failed when baby started to cry and there comes Taehyung to make the baby smile, he is popular among babies

Remember when jungkook, hobi and jin tried to make a baby smile but mission failed when baby started to cry and there comes Taehyung to make the baby smile, he is popular among babies https://t.co/0kr6h5yKbZ

In light of the same, fans have brought up several past instances where BTS' V has effortlessly been handled children. In a scene from BTS Memories of 2020, there was an instance where the members were playing with a staff member's baby. While the baby started crying when she was with Jin, j-hope, and Jungkook, V stole the show by calming her down and having a bonding session with the baby.

As BTS' V continues to swoon his fans with his endless list of adorable interactions with kids and animals, fans' love for him only doubles up.

