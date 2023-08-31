"I’m a military wife again" - Lee Do-hyun's latest military photos send fans into a frenzy

On August 30, 2023, official photos of South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun surfaced on social media, showing the idol accompanied by soldiers ready to embark on a new chapter in their lives, fulfilling mandatory military service.

On August 14, 2023, the actor was quietly enlisted for mandatory military service, as announced by his agency, Yuehua Entertainment. In the agency's statement, they informed fans that he would undergo basic training before joining the Korean Air Force for his military service.

The Good Bad Mother actor was seen in military uniform in recently released photos. The K-drama community eagerly shared his pictures on social media. One fan even humorously commented that she had become a "military wife" once again, playfully imagining herself as the actor's wife and expressing regret that so many idols were enlisting in the same year.

"He look good as HELL" - K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Do-hyun's military pictures

As pictures from the Air Force basic military training ceremony, first combat training, and group photos emerged all over the internet, K-drama fans couldn't contain their excitement over the idol's masculine appearance in military uniform. In the group photos, the idol had his hair cut short in compliance with military regulations and was joined by his fellow team members.

In another photo, Lee Do-hyun and his fellow soldiers were captured playfully pointing fingers at one comrade, showcasing a strong sense of camaraderie.

In the individual photos, the actor, wearing a mask, struck a salute pose, pledging to serve his country faithfully and exuding a solemnity befitting a citizen of South Korea. As fans viewed these pictures of the actor, they expressed their elation, noting that his military journey had commenced, and they fervently wished for his safety throughout his service.

Some fans were especially sentimental, eagerly awaiting his return to the entertainment industry. Take a look at fans' reactions to Lee Do-hyun's military pictures:

With The Good Bad Mother actor having privately enlisted in the military, some less informed fans were surprised by the latest pictures, wondering when he had exactly enlisted and why they hadn't been informed earlier.

Despite learning about his military service later, they remained understanding and hopeful, believing that the actor would conquer any challenges that came his way during his tenure in the Korean Air Force.

Also, many fans discovered that Lee Do-hyun's real name is Lim Dong-hyun, a fact previously unknown to them and brought to light by his military photos. Needless to say, fans take pride in the actor's commitment to serving his country.

Lee Do-hyun has appeared in many TV shows, including Hotel del Luna and The Glory

The actor began his acting career in the black comedy series Prison Playbook, where he portrayed a younger version of Jung Kyung-ho's character. Professionally known as Lee Do-hyun, he is a South Korean actor recognized for his performances in Hotel del Luna, 18 Again, Sweet Home, Youth of May, The Glory, and The Good Bad Mother.

The Good Bad Mother actor was recently confirmed to be dating Lim Ji-yeon.