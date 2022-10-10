“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business”: Lizzo seemingly responds to Kanye West’s comments during Toronto show

Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, recently replied to Kanye West’s words about her weight when he appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

While performing at her concert at the Scotiabank Arena on October 7, 2022, Melissa spoke up about her name being mentioned in different interviews. She stated:

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business. Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

The audience cheered for the singer in response. However, the singer did not refer to Ye explicitly, similar to how she did while slamming Aries Spears.

Kanye West comments on Lizzo’s weight

Kanye West recently went on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and shared his thoughts regarding the promotion of obesity on media, referring to it as the "genocide of the Black race.” He then mentioned Melissa and said:

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy."

Ye started the conversation by stating that he wishes to discuss Melissa and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. West also mentioned:

"Let's get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and Vogue - which it's not - or if someone think it's attractive, to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it's demonic."

Everything known about Lizzo

Lizzo is a popular singer and rapper (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Melissa Viviane Jefferson started her career by performing in Houston, Texas. She later shifted to Minneapolis, beginning her recording career in hip hop music. The singer then released two albums, Lizzobangers and Big Grrrl Small World, and eventually joined the Nice Life Recording Company and Atlantic Records.

Her first EP, Coconut Oil, was released in 2016. She gained recognition following the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019 which reached the fourth position on the US Billboard 200. She became popular for her single, Good as Hell, which was released in 2016.

The 34-year-old received eight nominations at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Her latest single, Rumors, was released in 2021 and her fourth album, Special, was released this year. She lent her voice in the 2019 animated film UglyDolls and appeared in a crime comedy-drama film, Hustlers, the same year. She has also hosted the reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo was also named the Entertainer of the Year in 2019 and has been a recipient of a Billboard Music Award, BET Award, and two Soul Train Music Awards.

