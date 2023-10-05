“I’m really sorry to have disappointed the fans”: Twenty-Five Twenty-One's Choi Hyun-wook issues apologies following illegal smoking controversy

On October 5, 2023, the South Korean media outlet News1 reported that a video of Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Choi Hyun-wook smoking and holding hands with a girl had gone viral on South Korean websites such as TheQuoo.

Consequently, the 21-year-old actor faced backlash from netizens for littering the ground with cigarette butts, which is illegal in South Korea. In South Korea, designated areas have been provided for smoking and disposing of cigarette butts. According to netizens, Choi Hyun-wook was smoking in a non-smoking area, which earned him harsh criticism.

Choi Hyun-wook shared a handwritten apology letter following the criticism and said (as translated by Koreaboo):

"Firstly, I’m really sorry to have disappointed the fans. It would not be enough for me to act responsibly in every moment, but I even disappointed many due to my careless actions."

Choi Hyun-wook and his agency issue an apology letter following his smoking controversy

In the viral video, the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor is nonchalantly spotted smoking in a non-smoking zone while holding the hand of an unidentified woman beside him. The actor is wearing casual clothes and leaning against a car, surrounded by many other people in the area.

As the actor finishes smoking, he throws the cigarette butt on the ground, which is highly condemned by netizens on TheQuoo. Some people even labeled him as an acquaintance of Yoo Ah-in, who has been involved in illegal drug consumption.

Soon after, the Twinkling Watermelon actor apologized for his actions with a handwritten letter uploaded by the South Korean media outlet DongA and translated by Koreaboo. In the letter, he wrote:

"I apologize once again to the drama's director, writer, as well as the staff and other actors, along with those who are working with us. I will humbly accept the scolding and the warnings, look back upon myself, and work hard to show you a more mature side of myself."

"I apologize once again to the drama’s director, writer, as well as the staff and other actors, along with those who are working with us. I will humbly accept the scolding and the warnings, look back upon myself, and work hard to show you a more mature side of myself."

His agency, the Gold Medalist, also released a statement on the controversy (as shared by media outlet DongA and translated by Koreaboo):

"Firstly, we are regretful that we are addressing you due to an unsavory incident. Recently, our company’s actor, Choi Hyun Wook, was conversing with his acquaintances on the streets when he mishandled the smoked cigarette. He has recognized his wrongdoings and is deeply reflecting on them, as well as his careless actions, which were uncomfortable to watch. He sincerely apologized to the many who were disappointed."

"He also stated that in the future, he will work diligently to pay more attention to his actions and to show a more self-respectful side to everyone. Our company will pay greater attention to managing our artist," the statement read.

Choi Hyun-wook is gaining momentum among fans with his diverse roles in dramas, including Racket Boy, D.P. season 2, and Weak Hero Class 1. However, many fans were disappointed in him for exhibiting such "irresponsible" behavior, as he was smoking in a non-smoking area and disposing of the butts incorrectly.

After the apology letter, fans are expecting Choi Hyun-wook to reform himself. Meanwhile, some have defended that it's not a big deal, considering that many people in South Korea do the same, and as a celebrity, he has to bear all the hate.

Choi Hyun-wook can currently be seen in the ongoing coming-of-age romance drama Twinkling Watermelon.