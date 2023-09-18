"I'm sick of whatever is going on rn":  Fans frustrated as they notice TXT's recent disinteresting TikTok content and declining engagement

On Sunday, September 17, several MOAs brought attention to TXT's recent TikTok videos, pointing out how they've been declining in interesting content and engagement from K-pop fans and netizens in general.

Fans noticed that despite the group being one of the first K-pop idols to put forth funny and interesting TikTok videos, which also earned them a huge following and engagement, it isn't being maintained consistently, especially lately. Naturally, this has made the group's following count across their several social media platforms static.

Expand Tweet

Many speculate that their decline in fame and popularity on TikTok might be due to the disinteresting content that's being uploaded. While TXT used to upload whatever they wanted, like random vlogs, hilarious skits, funny trends, and impressive dance challenges, their content, as fans speculate, might now be regulated by their agency, BigHit Entertainment, which restricts and limits them from releasing TikTok videos like before.

MOAs concerned about TXT's declining popularity and engagement on TikTok after their recent videos

Between the years 2020 and 2022, TXT members used to be one of the most famous K-pop idols on TikTok for their creative and funny videos. The group also received a lot of engagement from fans since most of the videos seemed to be created by the members themselves with their own ideas. Several of their TikTok videos were not only viral within the K-pop algorithm, but also reached a worldwide audience, garnering the group a huge amount of fans and audience at a much quicker rate.

This was also the time when fans enjoyed their TikTok videos a lot and engaged with the same routinely. However, fans couldn't help but notice that the entertaining content has majorly declined. While TXT used to consistently upload videos over a span of time, TikTok videos now are spammed all at once with content that's taken on the same day.

Further, many fans of the group, aka MOAs, also expressed their dislike for certain formatted series TikTok videos that the group has been posting like "Who are we meeting?", "What are we doing?", and more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many also noticed that their Reels and TikTok videos have increasingly started to become a marketing strategy or a space for advertising the group. Fans argue it's better to use these social media spaces to put forth entertaining content for fans rather than advertising the group.

People have also noticed that much of TXT's content has failed to fit into the trends of Reels, Shorts, and TikTok, which apparently make them fall out of many viewers' algorithms.

Fans are concerned that since the group's fame and following have become static, how they handle their TikTok videos must change. MOAs have argued that simply returning the management of the accounts to the TXT members would solve the problem. Additionally, to bring more attention to the ongoing issue, they've been mass posting and tweeting to Big Hit Entertainment and the group's Twitter account about their concerns.

MOAs have been demanding for an end to the unnecessary TikTok video productions from the group that neither please the fans nor reel in a fresh audience due to its irrelevance to the platform's algorithm and trends. Therefore, they demand more proper and well-thought strategies for their TikTok and other social media content.