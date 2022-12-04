“I’m sorry we got into a fight”: Monster Garage star Jesse James denies allegations of cheating on pregnant wife

American television personality Jesse James denied cheating on his pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten.

After the duo got involved in some messy social media drama, the 53-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to post a series of pictures of their 2022 "love story."

The caption appears to have been edited as the star previously wrote a lengthy apology to his 29-year-old wife. As per Page Six, Jesse James wrote:

“Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!! I’m sorry we got into a fight. I’m sorry I called you a ‘retard’ when we were fighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that.”

Jesse James stated that he never thought of or tried to cheat on Rotten and did not even have the "urge" to do so.

He continued:

"You are the only one I want, forever.”

James and Rotten have been in a relationship since 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Jesse James didn't pay heed to other women but texted his ex-girlfriend after a fight with Rotten

As per Page Six, Jesse James stated that he gave no attention to the women who hit on him because of his commitment to Bonnie Rotten.

He said:

“Every chick that was hanging around back then got told I was in love with you and I couldn’t see them anymore. This was me making efforts to secure your trust and do things the right way. (What a ‘Man’ does).”

Although James repeatedly denied the cheating allegations made by Rotten, he admitted to texting one of his former partners after the two got into a massive fight.

He reportedly continued:

“I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite. I know this hurt you and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again. (Keeping it [100 emoji] actually follow a different ex on IG, guess you forgot I told you about her.)"

The Monster Garage host concluded the lengthy post by acknowledging that Rotten is going through a "rough" time.

He stated:

“I want to be a positive and fix everything with us. I’ve learned from my past mistakes and I will do whatever it takes to make you happy, and gain your love and trust. Please come home. I love you.”

James' lengthy apology came after Rotten took to her Instagram stories on November 30 and shared a picture of her sonogram stating that she was pregnant while the motorcycle enthusiast was out sleeping with other women.

Screenshot of Bonnie Rotten's Instagram story.

She stated:

“I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me. He didn’t give a f—k about anyone but himself. He’s truly a disgusting human being. I do not like putting this on social media, but it’s the only way he will feel anything is if everyone knows WHAT HE TRULY IS.”

She added that people who previously tried to warn her about James would make fun of and laugh at her now because she had realized what they were trying to tell her.

Although Rotten did not reply directly to James' lengthy apology on Instagram, she wrote "leave me alone" on her stories online.

Jesse James seems to have a track record when it comes to infidelity. He was earlier married to Sandra Bullock for five years and admitted to cheating on her while they were together.

He had also cheated on his previous partners, tattoo artist Kat Von D and drag racer Alexis DeJoria, with several other women.

Poll : 0 votes