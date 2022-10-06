“It’s ridiculous”: Rain staunchly denies cheating on Kim Tae-hee in an official statement

Legendary icon Rain has strongly refuted the rumors of him cheating on Kim Tae-hee, his wife for the past five years.

On October 6, 2022, the artist’s agency gave their official statement to iMBC, saying that the brewing discussions online were ridiculous. They said:

“It’s ridiculous. We will take action immediately.”

The company will be taking action against the spread of this rumor, which stemmed from a report by the South Korean magazine Woman Sense. A week ago, the magazine reported that an A-list celebrity was cheating on his wife with a professional golfer. The wife was also described as a woman known for her beauty and intelligence.

ƒαrαн @twinkyxstar News reporting Women Sense magazine reported that A, a star who is known for acting, singing & dancing skills is having an affair with golf player B despite being married to C. Rumors circulated that it's #Rain #KimTaeHee . Rain's agency said the rumor is ridiculous News reporting Women Sense magazine reported that A, a star who is known for acting, singing & dancing skills is having an affair with golf player B despite being married to C. Rumors circulated that it's #Rain & #KimTaeHee. Rain's agency said the rumor is ridiculous https://t.co/j6xTSHeGAg

Online discourse about the report snowballed into netizens speculating that the couple in question was Rain and Kim Tae-hee, one of South Korea’s most renowned celebrity duos.

Fans are on the fence as Rain’s agency refutes allegations that he was cheating on Kim Tae-hee

Fans of one of the hottest celebrity couples in South Korea are not sure who to believe. After a rumored report of infidelity by Woman Sense magazine went viral, locals began speculating that it was Rain and Kim Tae-hee.

The couple is arguably some of the most powerful celebrities, both individually and together. The Rainism artist's company later released a statement reiterating that it was a baseless rumor.

However, the entertainment world was recently rocked by two of the biggest, unimaginable cheating cases: Adam Levine-Behati Prinsloo and The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer-Ariel Fulmer. So while many fans defended Rain and Kim Tae-hee's nearly a decade-old relationship, some had their apprehensions.

Sarah @mingismelon14 @allkpop Rain ain’t like Ned everyone can chill @allkpop Rain ain’t like Ned everyone can chill 💀

🤍❤️⁦🇧🇭💜 @HeSsA92_01 @allkpop Come on ...not man talking to any woman is cheating.... -_- not everything is romantic between two people... Rain who loves his family to death..who have been working with women years and years.. why suddenly he cheat at this age...be more open eyes please :/ @allkpop Come on ...not man talking to any woman is cheating.... -_- not everything is romantic between two people... Rain who loves his family to death..who have been working with women years and years.. why suddenly he cheat at this age...be more open eyes please :/

Kkkeekee @Tippipani_0801 @allkpop Anyone who cheats on their partner your career is R.I.P. Better luck finding a desk job @allkpop Anyone who cheats on their partner your career is R.I.P. Better luck finding a desk job

Meanwhile, another celebrity couple, Jo Jung-suk and Gummy, was speculated to be the ones experiencing infidelity issues. The former is known for his role in Hospital Playlist and Oh My Ghost, while the latter is popular for her OSTs such as Descendants of the Sun’s song, You are My Everything.

Jo Jung-suk’s agency also denied any connection with the report and refuted the allegations. It mentioned that the actor “has no relationship, acquaintance or otherwise, with any golfer.”

🎞️ 📼 @Jihoon_on_Film aside from rain, jo jung suk was also suspected and his agency has also released a strong statement of denial about this.



what is wrong with rumor mongers??? aside from rain, jo jung suk was also suspected and his agency has also released a strong statement of denial about this.what is wrong with rumor mongers???

What is the infidelity rumor?

더블유 @double_U_ww 이거 비랑 골프선수 박결이래

선수 기사 보면 필드의 ㄱㅌㅎ 라고 뜸 ㅋㅋㅋ 그리고 96년생 이거 비랑 골프선수 박결이래선수 기사 보면 필드의 ㄱㅌㅎ 라고 뜸 ㅋㅋㅋ 그리고 96년생 https://t.co/Cqa3qpXo28

A screenshot from a Woman Sense magazine went viral on South Korean platforms that claimed to report infidelity rumors of a top celebrity. The article did not specify any names but described the people involved in length, aiming to give readers a faint picture.

According to the rumors, Mr. A was described as a star “loved by many people of all ages, regardless of age or gender,” had a “friendly personality and family-like appearance,” as per Google Translate. His wife, Mrs. B, was a renowned, beautiful, and intelligent woman.

Mr. A was cheating with Ms. C, a well-known rising star in the professional golf industry known for “stealing the hearts of men.” The report also mentioned that Ms. C and Mr. A have a big age gap.

The description of the couple gave rise to speculations of celebrity couples. Rain and Kim Tae-hee, and Jo Jung-suk and Gummy were the two husband-wife duo who have been targeted uptil now.

Ayden /// CHANGSUB SURRENDER /// SJ @ GLDN SPOON @seob_sik So there's apparently some cheating rumour goin round the Korean entertainment space... first Rain was accused, then Jo Jung Suk... are they all going to cycle through every married male celebrity until the actual one is found out??? So there's apparently some cheating rumour goin round the Korean entertainment space... first Rain was accused, then Jo Jung Suk... are they all going to cycle through every married male celebrity until the actual one is found out???

The representatives of Rain’s company told Hankook Ilbo that they were initially going to ignore the news. However, they will now be pursuing legal action. Jo Jung-suk’s agencies commented that they would take the same legal route against malicious slanders.

