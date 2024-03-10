On March 9, 2024, fans were moved as STRAY KIDS' rapper, Lee Yong-bok, aka Felix, shared a heartwarming moment about his debut Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris. In the behind-the-scenes video released on the brand's official YouTube channel, the idol revealed that his mother was present to witness his significant debut.

Louis Vuitton delighted fans by unveiling a video titled "Felix at the Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show in Paris," featuring the STRAY KIDS star and igniting excitement among viewers.

The 4-minute and 10-second video provided an insight into the rapper-dancer's journey during the Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection presentation at the Cour Carrée du Louvre. He shared his thoughts on learning about the runway opportunity and the emotions he experienced leading up to the show.

However, what truly resonated with fans was the touching moment when he revealed that his mother was present to witness his debut runway walk. Expressing his excitement, Felix said,

"My mum is going to be there. She's always wanted to come to Paris; I can't wait to see Mum!"

This heartfelt revelation left fans imagining the pride his mother felt in seeing her son reach new heights. One X user, reacting to the news, wrote:

STRAY KIDS' Felix stuns fans by revealing mother's attendance at his debut Louis Vuitton runway walk

Known for his deep voice, stage presence, and impeccable sense of style, Felix stunned fans with his runway debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week show on March 5, 2024, at 7 pm CET.

Walking in a white polo-neck t-shirt with a cubic-like pattern, furry gloves, and dual-shaded pants featuring off-white and grey panels, the rapper's fashion-forward ensemble garnered widespread admiration. Completing his look with a black handbag and patterned boots, his blonde shoulder-length hair and minimal makeup further highlighted his striking appearance.

Fans couldn't resist discussing the heartwarming moment when he spoke about his mother.

The video also disclosed that Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic director, personally selected the STRAY KIDS star to grace the runway at the recent Paris Fashion Week show on March 5. This marked a monumental moment for the idol, as it was his first-ever runway walk for any brand. Ghesquière's choice underscored the trust and confidence he placed in the young STRAY KIDS member.

Walking alongside Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon from the famous Squid Game, Felix stood out as he made his way down the runway, leaving an indelible mark.

This memorable moment only adds to the anticipation surrounding STRAY KIDS' plans for the current year, including a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, the release of new albums, and more, as announced in their STEP OUT 2024 video on January 1.