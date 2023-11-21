"I'm terrible at dancing": EPIK HIGH's Tablo shades his own dance skills following his Sweet Venom challenge with ENHYPEN's Sunoo and Sunghoon

On Tuesday, November 21, ENHYPEN's Sunoo and Sunghoon collaborated with EPIK HIGH's Tablo and DJ Tukutz for the TikTok dance challenge of their recently released title track, Sweet Venom. Given that it's rare to see many second-generation K-pop idols participating in K-pop dance challenges, fans were thrilled when the video was released, and they couldn't stop talking about how cute the interaction was.

However, soon after the dance challenge was posted through ENHYPEN's X account, EPIK HIGH's Tablo quoted the post and jokingly talked about how he was terrible at dancing.

"I love how my body is saying hey I am terrible at dancing but my face is saying I am the greatest to ever do it."

Upon viewing this comment, fans were perplexed as to whether to laugh at the comment or console the idol. Regardless, many netizens talked about how iconic and hilarious the tweet was.

Fans laugh out loud as EPIK HIGH's Tablo shades his own dancing skills in the recent Sweet Venom dance challenge with ENHYPEN's Sunoo and Sunghoon

On November 17, 2023, ENHYPEN rolled out their much-awaited fifth mini-album, Sweet Venom, exciting fans with the addictive title track that's homonymous to the album name. Following the release, the group has kicked off the promotions for the same.

Given that TikTok dance challenges have grown to become a primary and essential part of comeback promotions, ENHYPEN has begun collaborating with other K-pop idols and artists for the same.

The second-generation hip-hop trio, EPIK HIGH, has proven to be one of the most celebrated and show-stopping bands in the Korean music industry, consistently impressing netizens with their unique and addictive tracks.

Two members of the trio, EPIK HIGH's Tablo and DJ Tukutz, collaborated with ENHYPEN's Sunoo and Sunghoon for the Sweet Venom dance challenge, and fans enthusiastically interacted with the same, given the unexpected coming together of K-pop idols.

While fans loved the interaction and couldn't stop talking about how adorable the dance challenge was, Tablo soon posted on X about his displeasure with his own dancing skills.

Soon after the post, fans rushed in to hilariously react to the same while also defending the idol from himself, saying that he was, in fact, amazing in the dance challenge.

Many netizens stated that his dance was very cute and that his confident expression was a great addition to the attractive quality of the dance challenge.

As fans and other netizens continue to jokingly discuss the same, they also hope for more fun videos and unexpected interactions to fall out through the Sweet Venom dance challenge collaborations.

Additionally, given that ENHYPEN's promotions for their recent album have just begun, fans are eagerly looking forward to everything else they have in store for them.

Moreover, fans also hope that the legendary Korean hip-hop trio will release new music in the near future.

Given that their last album release, Strawberry, was earlier this year in February, fans are praying for more exciting and fresh EPIK HIGH tracks to come their way.