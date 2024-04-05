'I’m waiting for Casey to announce the second book': Taylor Zakhar Perez opens up about potential Red, White & Royal Blue sequel 

Red, White & Royal Blue stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine opened up about the 2023 movie's potential sequel, in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist digital magazine. Upon being asked whether there would be a sequel, Perez said,

"I'm waiting for Casey to announce the second book."

Casey McQuiston, a 33-year-old American writer, is the author of the 2019 LGBT romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue. The 2023 romance starring Taylor Zakhar Perez is based on this novel. Perez added that he is not yet sure about any sequel to the movie, as of now.

The Kissing Booth series actor Taylor Zakhar Perez said that Casey McQuiston's 'touch' is necessary for a sequel of Red, White & Royal Blue

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist digital magazine, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine talked about a possible sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue. Upon being asked about the possibility of a sequel, Taylor said,

"I'm over here glazed over because this is the question I get every day in my life. I'm just kidding... I am not sure yet."

He further said,

"I'm assuming that that's what the film would be based off of — kind of like a Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo [with The Godfather books]. That would be the way that I would love it for it to happen."

Taylor Zakhar Perez also praised Casey McQuiston, the author of the bestseller novel. He stated that she was the 'brain' behind the characters, even though director Matthew López adapted it. Talking about the LGBTQ+ romcom, he said,

"Matthew got the opportunity to adapt it, but Casey is the brain behind this world and these characters. And you would want Casey's touch in there because they're so smart and kind and just sees — this world is such a what-if world."

Last year, in an interview with Out Magazine, author Casey McQuiston reportedly hinted at a sequel. In the interview, she said,

"I mean, like, of course I would love to. I don't think I'm allowed to say anything more than that at this point."

The duo talks about how much they love hearing people talk positively about the movie

Actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine spoke all about the romcom after they were originally prohibited from speaking about it as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The 2023 romcom was first aired on Amazon Prime Video on August 11 last year.

The cast included Perez playing Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the US and Galitzine playing the role of Prince Henry, a British prince. It further included Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Uma Thurman, and many more.

The duo, during the interview, spoke about the love that they have received from fans after the success of the romcom. When asked about how they feel that fans loved the two characters that the actors played, Galitzine said,

"It's very overwhelming. I feel very humbled by it. There are so many wonderfully talented people in this industry and there's so many wonderfully talented people who'd love to do the job that we do, and when you make something that has this sort of seismic shift in your career."

He added that he had met people on the streets who would talk about the movie and how much they loved it. Taylor Zakhar Perez continued and responded,

"Yeah, I will second that because the amount of folks that come up to me and tell me, "When I read the book, I was this close to taking my own life," or, "When I saw your film, it made me not want to kill myself anymore," and those are the moments that are really important to me."

However, despite some possible hints from the author herself and actors, there is no confirmation of a sequel to the much loved romcom, as of now.