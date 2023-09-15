"I need them to be BESTIES NOW": Fans ecstatic as Olivia Rodrigo compliments aespa's Ningning during a livestream without knowing it was her

K-pop girl group aespa's Ningning has been praised for her many attributes in the past, and one of them is her ability to be a heartstopping visual in the current K-pop scene. As natural as it is to view her as a talented performer on stage, it is also inescapable to notice her charms, even if one is not aware of her.

On September 13, 2023, something similar happened during American singer Olivia Rodrigo's livestream on Stationhead, where the 20-year-old singer called aespa's Ningning "pretty," but under different circumstances than one would expect. Regardless, her compliment is not misplaced as fans of aespa, aka MYs, agree with Rodrigo on the same.

Amidst processing such an unforeseen collision of these two musical talents, one fan wrote they wish to see the two artists as "BESTIES NOW."

Olivia Rodrigo called aespa's Ningning "pretty" without knowing it was her

During the September 13 livestreaming party held on Stationhead, the vampire singer was conversing with her fans, who were typing their comments in real-time since some of them were able to purchase Rodrigo's latest album, GUTS, during the session. Upon a purchase, the name of the buyer flashed across the screen, naturally attracting the artist's attention.

That is when the Grammy-winning singer noticed the name "ningyeppi" flash atop the comments as one of the purchasers of her new album, to which she responded by saying:

"Thank you, ningyeppi? Pretty profile picture."

The supporter had an image of aespa's Ningning as their display picture, which led to the K-pop sensation being praised during the live by Rodrigo.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo was seemingly unaware of the Better Things idol's identity since she did not make any comments on Ningning. This especially drew MYs attention, making them awestruck that Ningning's beauty got her genuine praise from the renowned American songstress despite her not having recognized the aespa idol.

A video of the same is circulating among netizens, which is currently being adored by fans of the 19-year-old aespa fame.

Meanwhile, fans have a lot to say regarding this almost-interaction between aespa's Ningning and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Spicy singer once also recommended Rodrigo's famous song, drivers license, showing support for the American artist. For the time being, these crumbs of interactions-but-not-quite are all that the fans of aespa's Ningning and Olivia Rodrigo can celebrate as they hope for an actual encounter between the two.

More on aespa and Olivia Rodrigo

K-pop's 4th generation phenomenon aespa created a splash upon its debut back in 2020 as their debut music video for Black Mamba gained the highest number of views for any K-pop group's debut video in one day, amassing a whopping 21.4 million views.

One of their latest releases, Better Things, debuted on Billboard's Global 200. Meanwhile, check out their latest release - Spicy (Nitepunk Remix) MV, which came out on September 15, 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo is not only known for her performances in Disney's popular shows - Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - but she has also etched her name among musical sensations of recent times with her record-breaking songs. While her best-selling debut single, drivers license, earned her immense love, her new song, vampire, from GUTS also topped Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number one.