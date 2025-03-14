“I need them to get off my neck!” - Wendy Williams denies incapacitation claims as she calls out “luxury prison” in upcoming interview

American former presenter Wendy Williams would appear on The View on Friday, on a pre-recorded interview through a phone call. The interview of Wendy, who has been living in a Manhattan assisted living facility, was exclusively obtained by Page Six. During the conversation, she opened up about her conservatorship situation.

This would mark her first interview since her mental evaluation this week, due to which she was also removed from the living facility. In the interview, Wendy revealed that she had passed the test successfully. She continued:

"I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital. It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it. How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!"

Page Six previously reported Wendy Williams going out for dinner with her niece Alex Finnie, which allegedly got her in trouble with the living facility. The former presenter described it as a "luxury prison." She added:

"I’ve been doing important things all of my life and these two people don’t look like me. They don’t talk like me. They don’t act like me. They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!"

According to Page Six, the living facility, which charges about $18,000 each month, had filed a police report. Further, as per Wendy, she was at the Tucci for dinner, which had paparazzi around as well. This reportedly prompted Wendy Williams to stop and pose for photos. She explained he course of events after that, and said:

"We went to Tucci, great dinner! There were paparazzi, so we stopped. That’s what I do. I stopped, posed, and these two people that work here… they’re downstairs waiting for me. I’m not permitted to do anything, but stay on this floor, memory unit."

Wendy further criticized the living facility by claiming that the memory unit was for elderly clients above her age.

Wendy Williams has been trying to get rid of her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey

On Monday, Wendy Williams was reportedly taken to the hospital after she asked for help from the paparazzi at her Hudson Yards assisted living facility. Since then, she had been trying to reach out to several chat shows including The Breakfast Club, Good Day New York and The View.

Despite Wendy's claims, Sabrina Morrissey's attorney confirmed that the former presenter has not been stripped of her freedom, in a letter to TMZ. Morressey further claimed that many of the claims made by Wendy Williams were "untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading."

According to the attorney, the decision of the guardianship was created by the judge and not by Sabrina.

The attorney claimed that in August 2024, Wendy was declared legally incapacitated upon being diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in 2023.

The interview of Wendy Williams will be aired on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 11 am ET/PT on ABC. The channel can be accessed through the local cable package or streaming services like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

