Police complaint filed against Wendy Williams' niece for allegedly trying to "kidnap" her aunt from assisted living facility

The Coterie facility, an assisted living center housing former talk show host Wendy Williams, recently filed a police complaint that the television personality was allegedly "kidnapped" by her niece, Alex Finnie. This occurred after Finnie took her aunt out for dinner on March 12, 2025; however, the facility claimed that Finnie did not properly inform them of the plans before escorting her aunt.

According to the Mirror, the Coterie facility employees claimed Alex Finnie took her aunt out for dinner on March 12 at Max Tucci's Tucci restaurant, where the two were photographed.

Nevertheless, the facility lodged a police complaint, accusing Finnie of "kidnapping" Williams because she allegedly took her aunt out without following the proper procedures. There are no further details regarding the complaint at the time of this article. However, Williams reportedly described the complaint as "unbelievable" in a statement to TMZ.

For the unversed, Wendy Williams has been under supervision at the Coterie facility in New York since 2024 after receiving a diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

However, according to a TMZ reporter in February 2025, Wendy Williams asserted that she had been misdiagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and is currently taking steps to legally terminate her court-ordered guardianship.

Wendy Williams scored a 10 out of 10 during her recent psych test

According to the Mirror, Wendy Williams scored 10 out of 10 on her recent "capacity test" at a hospital. This came after the television personality asked paparazzi for help while confined in her assisted living facility. On March 12, she held up a sign reading, "Help! Wendy!" which led police to conduct a wellness check on the talk show host.

Wendy Williams is reportedly "alert and oriented" after performing well on her psychological evaluation conducted by a psychiatrist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. The former host of the Wendy Williams Show is fighting to end her conservatorship, claiming that the assisted living facility felt like a prison during a January 2025 call to The Breakfast Club—

"I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor," she said.

During a February 2024 appearance on The View, Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, also spoke about her aunt's plight, claiming that she was allowed to only make calls but not receive them.

Finnie mentioned that she and the family had "limited contact" with Williams. She claimed her aunt was placed under guardianship despite little consultation with the family. She also shared that during their last conversation, which lasted over four hours, Williams sounded "excited" about her future.

“She sounds really good. I haven’t seen her, but we were able to have a full conversation. She’s excited about her future, she talks about the possibility of getting back to work, but like I always remind her first and foremost is your health," she said.

"If you’re healthy and you’re happy you can do whatever you want to do in terms of your career, but like I always say to her, if you just want to sit in a lawn chair and just bask in the sun for the rest of your days you can do that, because you’ve earned that.”

Wendy Williams' guardianship is now being considered a potential case of "elder abuse" after Adult Protective Services opened an investigation into the matter last week. The US Sun reported that Sabrina Morrissey, Williams' guardian, allegedly sent the talk show host to Florida to visit her father without any money.

“During her trip to see her father in Miami last month for his birthday, the credit card given to her by Sabrina was declined and someone else had to pay for her purchases, and that’s elder abuse,” a source reportedly told the publication.

Wendy Williams has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022, when her bank, Wells Fargo, sent a letter to a New York Supreme Court judge to look into her well-being.

