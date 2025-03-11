What is NYC Adult Protective Services? Wendy Williams guardianship investigated by organization amid recent medical assessment

TV personality Wendy Williams' guardianship is under investigation by New York City's Adult Protective Services (APS). The inquiry came about after Williams was taken to a hospital for a mental assessment on Monday, March 10, 2025.

According to the website for NYC's Human Resources Administration, the Adult Protective Services Program deals with providing services for adults, who are physically or mentally impaired. This includes helping them stay safely in their homes.

For the unversed, the former talk show host has been placed under a court-appointed conservatorship since 2022 due to her health issues, with Sabrina Morrissey as her guardian. Last February, it was revealed that Williams had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and subsequently had entered an undisclosed care facility.

However, in recent months, Wendy Williams has challenged her cognitive disability diagnosis. This includes her January 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, where she revealed she felt like she was in "prison."

One of the caretakers at Wendy Williams' assisted living facility wrote a letter to APS, prompting the investigation

On Monday, cops were called to her assisted living facility in New York after Wendy Williams dropped a handwritten note out of the window begging for help.

"Help! Wendy!" she wrote.

First responders soon arrived, and an ambulance took Wendy Williams to the Lennox Hill Hospital. Once there, she was given a psych examination using the "capacity test," according to TMZ. It featured ten questions to evaluate if she was alert and oriented, all of which Wendy answered correctly.

The TV personality has been living The outlet later reported that Wendy Williams' guardianship was under an investigation by the APS after a caregiver at the care establishment, Ginalisa Monterroso. According to TMZ, Monterroso has not reported ties with the conservatorship.

Per the outlet, Ginalisa sent a letter to APS asking them to look into the "troubling circumstances" surrounding Wendy Williams. Quoting the letter, TMZ wrote that the former had:

"Significant concerns regarding (Wendy's) legal rights, personal autonomy, and overall well-being, which warrant immediate attention."

Further, Monterroso confirmed Williams was confined to the 5th-floor memory unit of the facility and not allowed to leave without approval. Noting that the latter was not incapacitated, she questioned Sabrina Morrissey's "integrity and motivations" as a guardian, writing:

"(Morrissey) may be misrepresenting Ms. Williams's actual mental and emotional state to the courts," adding, "such misrepresentation could be contributing to (Williams') unjust confinement in an environment that restricts her freedom and social interactions."

Per the publication, APS allegedly called Wendy's niece Alex Finnie to question her about the restrictions placed on Williams since her guardianship began. Finnie, too, was interviewed on the Breakfast Club, speaking in support of her aunt. She noted that Wendy was "trapped" at the facility, describing it as a "luxury prison."

In addition to the ASP investigation, the NYPD has allegedly launched a separate probe into the matter, according to TMZ.

According to a March 7 report by the outlet, Wendy Williams has reportedly reached out to attorney Joe Tacopina (who successfully represented A$AP Rocky during the recent trial) to help her fight the guardianship. It remains unconfirmed whether Tacopina would take her up as a client.

Morrissey has not publicly reacted to the development.

