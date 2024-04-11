"I wasn't really looking for anyone in particular": Jenny McCarthy reveals how she felt about her love life before meeting husband Donnie Wahlberg

Actress and TV personality Jenny McCarthy said she was not looking for love when she met her now-husband Donnie Wahlberg. The 51-year-old former Playboy model was a recent guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she spoke about how she fell in love with Donnie, the New Kids on the Block member.

Jenny said there was a particular point in her life when she realized she wanted to start meeting men who were at the same point in life as her. The actress told Kelly on the show's April 9 Episode:

“I wasn't really looking for anyone in particular at the moment I met Donnie. But I went a full year into letting go of the demons [and] recognizing why I went into those patterns. A lot of it had to do with self-love and loving myself and knowing I was good enough.”

Jenny McCarthy continued:

“Then the moment came, and Donnie was on a talk show I had. And I interviewed him, and I was like ‘Oh wow, he’s funny.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s smart. Oh, he’s hot. Oh, he’s got a good b*tt. I like him.’ The interview went from six minutes to an hour and a half. The audience and the producers were like, ‘Uh, we gotta go,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m in love.”

Jenny McCarthy prayed for a man who was not 'half-baked' before crossing paths with Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy revealed on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show she went through multiple unhealthy and uncomfortable relationships before meeting Donnie Wahlberg. At one point, she decided to stop going on blind dates and take a break from dating altogether to focus on herself. The actress said she was certain of the kind of person she did not want. She told Kelly:

“I was like, ‘Okay, it’s time to do a reset.”

Jenny revealed she has always been spiritual, adding:

“I'm always into new age. I love improving myself. But I'm like ‘I’m really going to let the universe know I am shutting this down.’”

The Dirty Love actress continued:

“I’m like, ‘If I can upgrade me, then I’m going to upgrade the people I surround myself with and who I bring into my life…And I told God, I was like, ‘Listen, don’t bring me [a] half-baked guy. I'm going to fully bake myself.’”

Jenny McCarthy also confessed in the interview that Donnie wasn't her favorite member of New Kids on the Block. The former model explained she grew up in a Catholic family and was cautious about unpleasant occurrences. Jenny said:

“Donnie seemed like the real bad boy growing up. He had the motorcycle, so I kind of leaned more toward Jonathan [Knight].”

She joked:

"I was just like, 'I don't want to go to hell any faster than I am. I'm going to go for the good boy."

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg started going out in 2013

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg first met in 2012 when they both appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Back then Cohen encouraged Donnie to ask Jenny out, but the latter didn't.

However, the two met again the following year when Donnie was a guest on Jenny McCarthy's VH1 talk show. Donnie eventually asked her out, and the two exchanged their numbers. After two weeks, they had their first date. Jenny announced her engagement to the singer in April 2014.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg tied the knot in August 2014. During an emotional speech at the wedding reception, the actress said:

"As a little girl, you dream of Prince Charming, and you always get disappointed because no one meets the expectations, but he has surpassed it by far."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE last month, Jenny McCarthy said the love shared between her and Donnie grew stronger since they married. She revealed that the singer sends her flowers every Monday and has never missed a week in 10 years.