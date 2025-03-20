"I have seen X once" — Vivian Wilson claims she is not in contact with many of her 13 siblings while discussing Elon Musk's family

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, recently revealed that she has little to no contact with most of her siblings. In an interview with Teen Vogue published on March 20, 2025, the 20-year-old discussed her complicated family dynamics and admitted that she does not even know the exact number of siblings she has.

Ad

Vivian Wilson, who is one of Musk's 14 children with four different women, stated that she primarily acknowledges only four of them—her full siblings from Musk's marriage to her mother, Justine Wilson. As for the others, she admitted that she learned about some of them at the same time as the public.

When asked about her siblings in the interview with Teen Vogue, Vivian said:

"Well, I have four of them. I'm tied for oldest. But when we fought, it wasn't really with words. There was a lot of... I have four siblings. We're going to leave it at that, honey."

Ad

When pressed further about her relationship with her siblings, Vivian Wilson responded vaguely, saying, "That's a question." Wilson has distanced herself from her father's side of the family and does not follow updates about them. Referring to her mother, Justine Wilson, Vivian added:

"She's divorced, werk. So yeah. I don't really give a f--- what they do. This is not my problem, okay?"

Regarding Musk's son with Grimes, X Æ A-12, Wilson revealed that she has only seen him once, saying:

Ad

"I've seen X once, when he was very little."

Vivian Wilson says she discovered some of Elon Musk's children through online posts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vivian Wilson admitted in the interview that she found out about some of Musk's children through online sources rather than direct family communication. Referring to Shivon Zilis' three children with Musk, she said:

"I had no idea before that. I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did."

Similarly, she learned about singer Grimes' second child with Musk because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit.

Ad

"For a time, me and Grimes were not really in communication because I wasn't in communication with anyone in the family, which still holds true," Wilson explained.

Elon Musk became a father in 2002 when he and Justine Wilson welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander, who passed away at 10 weeks old. The couple then had five more children: twins Vivian and Griffin, now 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, now 19.

Ad

In 2020, Musk and Grimes announced the birth of their son, X Æ A-12, followed by two more children: Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus. Around the same time, Musk secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis, according to court documents. In February 2024, they had another daughter, Arcadia, as stated by People on March 20, 2025.

In February 2025, author Ashley St. Clair claimed that she had given birth to Musk's child, adding to the growing list of his children. Shortly after, Zilis revealed that she and Musk had secretly welcomed their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus.

Ad

Vivian Wilson, who legally changed her name in 2022 to remove the Musk surname, has been vocal about her strained relationship with her father. Wilson confirmed in the interview with Teen Vogue that she and Musk have not spoken since 2020 and expressed annoyance at being associated with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback