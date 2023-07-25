A$AP Rocky teased some new songs from his unreleased album, Don't Be Dumb, during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. In one of the unreleased songs he debuted on Sunday, the rapper seemed to be taking jabs at a fellow rapper. The lyrics that triggered this speculation is as follows:

"First you stole my flow, so I stole your b*tch."

Although A$AP didn't specify who the song is targeted at, most fans seemed to be of the opinion that A$AP was actually dissing Travis Scott while referring to the old relationship between Rihanna and Scott.

A$AP Rocky has dissed Travis Scott in the past too

On July 23, A$AP Rocky aka Pretty Flacko, headlined the Rolling Loud Miami Festival in Florida. During the event, the Praise the Lord rapper revealed three songs from his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.

A$AP Rocky stood on a set of stairs while on stage, with decorated white hair clips and shades. He wore a T-shirt with "American Sabotage" written on it, while rapping an unreleased song called Taylor Swift.

As quoted before, a snippet from the song lyrics referred to the rapper stealing someone's "b*tch" after they stole his "flow." The "b*tch" in the reference seems to be Rihanna and her past relations with Travis Scott.

Rihanna and Pretty Flacko have been in an on-and-off relationship for a decade now. They started dating in 2013 and have a child together, with a second one on the way. The couple have been rumored to be dating other artists too while in the off stage of their relationship. One of those artists Rihanna allegedly dated was Travis Scott in 2015.

The American rapper continued his song with,

"Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/All due disrespect, I hope you take offense."

DON🇰🇪 @mwamiyes

The rapper dated Rihanna for a while and things didn't pan out the way he wanted.

The rapper has previously called out Scott as well.

In 2016, A$AP Rocky appeared on Hot 97's Youtube channel for an interview. When the hosts asked him about his thoughts on Travis immitating his style, Rocky said, "You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock."

He added:

"And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic. I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take whoever got going on. I’m not implying that."

He concluded by saying the whole situation sounds bitter and petty.

During a separate interview in May, 2022, the D.M.B rapper was asked the same question of Travis stealing his style. At the time, however, Pretty Flacko dismissed any beef, just saying that the immitation was flattering to him.

Travis Scott has been known to despise the allegations of him copying A$AP Rocky. On September 3, 2015, the Astroworld rapper blasted a fan outside the venue of his debut album's release party. Travis shouted profanities at the fan after the latter mistook him for Rocky.

Fans also name other artists who could be an inspiration for the diss

Some followers also believe the A$AP Rocky could be dissing Chris Brown, as he has already done once before. In his 2022 single, D.M.B, Rocky said, "I don’t beat my b*tch, I need my b*tch," addressing the incident where Chris allegedly violently attacked Rihanna in 2019.

Immy @ImmyMush Drake and Chris Brown are somewhere sobbing loudly and collaborating on an ASAP Rocky diss track.

The song could be about Drake as well, according to some. Drizzy has always been open about his crush on Rihanna. He even unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in 2022, after hearing the news of Rihanna's pregnancy.

Travis Scott also performed at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival on July 22, 2023. This marked his first act on a large-scale US stage since the tragedy at Astroworld.