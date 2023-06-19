"I think covid jab": Big Pokey's death video goes viral amid rising vaccine speculation

Houston-based rapper Milton Powell, a.k.a Big Pokey, died after collapsing onstage while performing at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the 45-year-old singer's publicist on behalf of Milton's family, who added:

"Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’"

A video shows the rapper standing on the second level of a stage with a microphone in hand, interacting with the DJ. He soon lets out a deep breath into the mic and loses his balance as he goes unconscious while falling on his back.

Initially, it seems the hip-hop musician would wake up and a few snickers can be heard in the crowd. However, his condition does not change, sending everyone into a frenzy. One woman, who claimed to be a nurse, is seen rushing to his aid, while others start fanning air in a desperate attempt to help the 45-year-old.

According to TMZ, paramedics arrived just after midnight and rushed Big Pokey to the hospital, where he died. The cause of his untimely demise remains unclear.

Big Pokey was a hit among the hip-hop scene in Houston, and initially collaborated with DJ Screw. He is known for launching the chopped-and-screwed style of music. He rose to fame with his debut solo album, The Hardest Pit in the Litter (1999).

In his statement, Big Pokey's publicist explained that Milton's family would release information about his funeral and a way for the public to pay their respects at a later date.

The news comes amid rising concern about the Covid-19 vaccines and it's subsequent booster shots. One Twitter user wondered if that was what led to the rapper's death.

"Looks like the Pfizer drop": Netizens concerned about Covid-19 vaccines in light of Big Pokey's demise

As news of Big Pokey's collapse and subsequent death spread, internet users were quick to offer condolences to his family. They were left wondering about the cause of his demise, with many believing it was the Covid-19 vaccine that was responsible.

This is not the first time netizens have speculated Covid-19 vaccines as a cause of unexpected death

On January 8, 2023, Jessica Robb, a reporter for CTV, a Canadian news channel, suffered a medical emergency live on television. She began to slur her words, struggling to speak, and eventually lost balance. At the time, several internet users blamed the incident on the vaccine. Robb later tweeted she was feeling okay.

In February 2023, Fox Media Executive, Alan Komissaroff died two weeks after suffering a heart attack. Netizens again speculated that he died due to Covid vaccine.

