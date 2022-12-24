“I think our faces suit each other well.”: Choi Siwon and Lee Sun-bin dish on working together and fateful meetings

Internationally acclaimed stars Choi Siwon and Lee Sun-bin recently came together for their wholesome yet chic pictorial for renowned fashion magazine Allure Korea.

The duo also shared their thoughts on working together on their recent project Work Later, Drink Now 2 and also revealed an astonishing coincidence they had in Japan.

While praising Choi Siwon’s acting, Lee Sun-bin commented on their sizzling on-screen chemistry. She said:

“On screen, I think our faces suit each other well. But of course, I have to put in a lot of effort to match his level of [sharp] facial features.”

Sharing the sentiment, Superjunior’s idol was all praises for his co-star’s professionalism and said that he was surprised to see her in person after the stunning photoshoot for the magazine.

“I think it’s up to the actors to come through”: Lee Sun-Bin and Choi Siwon on the second season of Work Later, Drink Now

The blockbuster K-drama Work Later, Drink Now made a comeback with a much wanted second season with the same star-studded cast headed by the K-Pop sensation Choi Siwon and seasoned actress Lee Sun-bin. In their interview with Allure Korea, the actors discussed working on the second season of the show and the challenges it posed.

According to the She Was Pretty star, the burden reposed on the actors increases manifold in a follow-up season of a show and their portrayal of the narrative becomes doubly important. He remarked:

“When it’s the second season of something, regardless of how the director directs or what the writer writes, I think it’s up to the actors to come through. So I was very worried. I think the big task is how the actors deliver the story and how they can pull people in from beginning to end.”

Seconding this, Lee Sun-bin opined that maintaining the character’s personality while keeping it natural and realistic became much more important in the second season in order to maintain familiarity with the viewers. She said:

“Most importantly, I also hoped that it would look natural. I wished it would look like it’s possible because it’s Ahn So-hee (Lee Sun-bin), Han Ji-yeon (Han Sun-hwa), Kang Ji-goo (Apink‘s Jung Eun-ji), and Kang Book-goo (Choi Siwon). I felt pride in thinking, ‘This is only possible because it’s us.'”

The actors also opened up about an intriguing coincidence they shared in Japan. Recently, they went to Japan on two separate trips and fatefully chanced upon each other in the same place.

Elaborating on this fateful meet, Superjunior’s idol shared that he had gone to Japan for a fan meeting and after the meeting concluded, he went for dinner with his group mates Leeteuk and Shindong. He then revealed that he met Lee Sun-bin at the same restaurant, who had also come there with her separate group.

Recalling the pleasant surprise, Sun-bin said:

“I was on a trip for only two nights and three days, and I happened to meet him at that exact location and time that day.”

Work Later, Drink Now season 2 premiered on December 2 and is set to conclude in the first week of the new year.

