“I thought they had already smoked” — Wiz Khalifa says Snoop Dogg’s kids got high for the first time while they were with him

Rapper Wiz Khalifa sat down for an interview with SiriusXM's DJ Whoo Kid and shared that he was the one who first introduced Snoop Dogg's kids to weed. The interview, which was released on April 18, was part of the promotion for his new album, Kush + Orange Juice 2.

As reported by HipHopDX on April 18, Wiz Khalifa shared that the incident happened while he and Snoop Dogg were shooting for the 2012 comedy film Mac & Devin Go to High School.

Wiz Khalifa was in the trailer with Snoop Dogg's kids when Snoop Dogg returned and called them out for being high. Khalifa stated that he didn't know that the rapper's kids had never smoked weed before.

"We were shooting High School, the movie, and he was out of the trailer doing his part. And he came back in the trailer and was like, 'Y'all little motherf**kers is high!' I thought they had already smoked, though! I'm like, 'These are Snoop's kids, of course they smoke!' They got high with me first," he said.

Wiz Khalifa's statements on weed

Elsewhere in the interview with SiriusXM, Wiz Khalifa discussed his new album and shared with host Swaggy Sie that he found it "wild" how people can now freely smoke weed in New York City. He recalled how, back in his day, they would hurry to smoke and quickly leave in case the cops caught them. However, now, he says, the cops supposedly don't care about weed.

"It's wild. Just being able to walk the streets in New York and smoke weed is so cool, because I remember we used to pull up and there's cops everywhere, always, so we would hop out the van, and we would just hurry up and shut the door. But now they don't care," he said.

The rapper also mentioned that he tries to advocate for weed outside the hip-hop community, aiming to educate people about its use and help remove the stigma surrounding it. He expressed hope that weed would be legalized in the future in the U.S. or at least the laws would be less strict.

"I speak a lot in other places that aren't hip-hop communities about weed and just trying to legalize it and push it and change the laws in certain places or at least make it a little less scary. That's my job," he said.

The rapper appeared on the Call Me Daddy podcast in January 2024 and shared that he openly smokes weed. When host Alex Cooper asked him if he had ever attended his son Sebastian's school's parent-teacher meetings while high, the rapper admitted that he had.

Khalifa stated that he goes to his son's school like that because he wants to be his "real" self. The rapper said the teachers are unfazed by it because they expect it.

"I want them to connect with the real me. They're not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you're supposed to be. I am who I am," he said.

Wiz Khalifa's latest album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, was released on April 18.

