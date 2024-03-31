"I can't wait for the full song": Former NCT member Lucas excites fans with a teaser of his upcoming solo debut music video Renegade

On Saturday, March 30, former NCT member Lucas released the first teaser of his upcoming solo debut track, Renegade. The idol, who recently announced his solo debut following his departure from the K-pop boy group, has been nearing the release of his first mini-album, and fans couldn't be more excited.

Given that the idol has showcased his skills on both vocals and rap during his time in NCT, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the idol has in store for him as a soloist. Additionally, since fans have not heard any music from Lucas in over three years, the news of his solo debut has left them even more thrilled.

From the recently released teaser of Renegade, it looks like the idol has been taking inspiration from his own life. One fan tweeted that they "can't wait for the full song."

Expand Tweet

The video seems to be hinting at the pressure of unfolding controversies around K-pop idols, and many fans have lauded the concept.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans excited as former NCT member Lucas releases a teaser for his upcoming solo debut track Renegade

Expand Tweet

Several fans have been actively supporting and cheering for Lucas on his new journey as a soloist, and they've been thrilled and eager about every piece of content that rolled out after the announcement of his solo debut. This also stands true for his latest teaser release for his upcoming solo debut track, Renegade.

In the teaser video, the idol is seen wearing a navy blue and white fitted suit, with his long hair flowing elegantly on both sides. The setting of the music video seems to be a court, where the idol is surrounded by media people, reporters, gossiping spectators, and attorneys, all of whom seem to be scrutinizing him.

The teaser also showcased how the same has been taking a mental toll on him as he spins around in stress due to the pressure. The teaser seems to showcase an instance similar to the idol's life, where his career took a huge turn after the breakout of a controversy.

In May 2023, SM Entertainment announced that Lucas will be departing NCT and its subunit WayV while deciding to continue his journey with the agency as a soloist. This occurred following a controversy that unfolded in August of 2021.

An anonymous netizen came forward claiming to be Lucas' ex-girlfriend and accused him of several things, including gaslighting, abusing, cheating, stealing money, and more. Following this confession, several other netizens also came forward, making similar allegations against the idol.

This led to the idol entering a hiatus and pausing all activities for about three years. However, the controversy never completely died down since neither the agency nor the idol addressed the issue, and there was also a lack of evidence that failed to prove whether the idol was guilty or innocent.

Therefore, when the idol returned to the industry through his solo debut announcement, not many people took it well. Since many issues still remain unsolved, netizens have been expressing mixed reactions to his solo debut. Therefore, many fans speculated that the song most likely talks about Lucas' own life and what led to his solo debut.

While much of the video hinted at the song's instrumental part, it also showcases the idol singing one line. Though fans couldn't get more than 20 seconds of the song's snippet, they still felt that it had quite a unique ring to it and had them hooked from the very first listen.

On the other hand, fans have also been happy about the budget for the music video and the intriguing concept, since the teaser seems to be quite promising and has crossed fans' expectations. The song, Renegade, is slated for release on April 1 at 6 p.m. KST.