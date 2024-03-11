"The wait is finally over": Fans elated as former NCT member Lucas announces his solo debut single 'Renegade' release on April 1

On Monday, March 11, SM Entertainment announced that Lucas, the former NCT member, will be rolling out his solo debut single, Renegade, on April 1 at 6 PM KST. Following the idol's three-year hiatus after his alleged cheating scandal, he's finally returning to the industry and fans couldn't be happier. Along with the digital release of Renegade on all streaming platforms, physical copies of the single album will also be released.

The pre-order for the same has already started as of March 11, and fans have been rushing to get their hands on all released versions. In addition to the exciting announcement, a few concept photos were also released and fans couldn't help but decode the same to understand the theme that'll be followed in his upcoming single album.

Many fans believe that the album has to do with the ambition of moving forward in one's life rebelliously and confidently, embracing the changes that come along the way, and taking on challenges without hesitation. Given that Lucas will be steering into a new career for himself, fans think that the upcoming song will most likely address themes revolving around his fresh start.

Fans elated as the former NCT member Lucas announces his solo debut single release, Renegade

In August 2021, former NCT member Lucas entered a hiatus following the alleged cheating scandal that unfolded on the internet. Several netizens took to their social media platforms accusing the idol of cheating, abusing, gaslighting, stealing money, etc., and while a proper conclusion to these allegations was not found, the idol was hidden from the public eye for over three years.

As fans continued to ponder over his return to the K-pop industry, around May 2023, SM Entertainment revealed that the idol would no longer be a part of NCT and would thereby depart the NCT subunit, WayV. However, it was also announced that the idol would continue his career as a solo artist under the same agency.

Almost a year later, SM Entertainment began rolling out hints for Lucas's upcoming debut. After three years, the idol began to make public appearances, such as TEN's fancon event, SHINee Key's solo concert, etc. Additionally, Lucas's social media accounts also began to pop up, cementing fans' speculations. With the official announcement of Renegade's release on April 1, 6 PM KST, fans have been over the moon with the idol's return to the industry.

The single album is speculated to hold three English songs, with the song Renegade as the title track. The album was created in an effort to showcase the idol's musical characteristics and versatility as a soloist. Apart from the description that the title track will follow the rock-hip-hop genre, fans have also been eager for the hints that the concept poster showcased.

Many fans noted the reflection of the human spine on the idol's face, naturally leading to theories about the song's theme and concept. Given that the spinal cord is also often referred to as the backbone, which stands as one of the main supporting systems of the human body, many fans speculated that the song would revolve around self-strength.

Especially given that Lucas will be moving from a group artist to a soloist, fans think that the song would communicate his ability to support himself and stand strong as a soloist despite the backlash and negativity. While there has been much tension around the idol's return to the industry, fans have been trying their best to support and cheer the idol on his new start.