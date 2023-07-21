“I can't wait to perform on stage with all our BTS members”: Jungkook dishes on Bangtan’s future in BBC Radio interview

Jungkook of BTS is currently on a promotional spree for his debut solo single, SEVEN, featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. Bangtan’s youngest member made his first-ever solo appearance on the famous U.K. radio segment, BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, as a soloist. The singer also gave an interview to hosts Rickie, Melvin, and Charlie, wherein he dished on BTS’ future group activities and his solo projects.

Jungkook confessed that he cannot wait for BTS to reconvene and perform as a group.

“I can't wait to perform on stage with all our BTS members.”

For the unversed, at last year’s Festa celebrations, BTS’ leader RM announced that the members would be taking a temporary break from group activities and focusing on their solo activities, albums, and endeavors.

In July last year, J-hope became the first member to release his first solo album, Jack in the Box, followed by Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, SUGA’s D-DAY, and Jungkook’s latest single, SEVEN.

BTS’ Jungkook believes solo endeavors will strengthen Bangtan’s strengths once they reconvene

Elaborating further on his answer, BTS’ Jungkook told BBC Radio 1 that the break has been a welcome change from group activities. According to the SEVEN hitmaker, pursuing solo activities would allow each member to explore their musical tastes. So when Bangtan finally reconvenes post-completion of their mandatory military service, the Butter singers will come back stronger.

The Euphoria singer believes that pursuing solo projects will allow members to grow individually as well as musically. After a couple of years of personal growth, Bangtan’s synergy will be much more powerful as one team.

“After this time of personal growth our synergy will be much more powerful as one team.”

On October 17, BIG HIT MUSIC released a public statement announcing BTS members intentions to enlist in the military, as per South Korean law. They revealed that BTS’ oldest member will enlist first, and the rest of the members will follow suit as per their individual plans.

In the meantime, the members will carry out their respective schedules and solo projects. As per a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, BTS’ two youngest members, V and Jungkook, will release their solo albums in the second half of 2023.

For the uninitiated, Hanwha Investment & Securities is an important South Korea-based financial company that aims to analyze how various entertainment companies in Korea are performing, their prospects, and what they can change to improve their financial status.

In their most recent corporate analysis report for the second and third quarters of 2023, they predicted that V would release his solo album in the third quarter of the year (July-August-September) and Jungkook would release his solo album in the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-November-December).

The piece of information was almost confirmed in his recent appearance at the Elvis Duran show, where he answered album queries smilingly with an affirmative “maybe”.

According to the publication HITS Daily Double, Jungkook’s first solo album will be in English. BTS’ producer Bang PD and HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun are aiding him in the process. While ARMYs have no doubt that the SEVEN singer will ace an English album, they are hoping it also includes Korean songs and some collaborations with talented HYBE artists like Justin Bieber.

BTS’ Jungkook performs SEVEN and Let There Be Love on Live Lounge

BTS’ Jungkook enthrals fans and listeners with a live performance of SEVEN on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. This marks his first-ever appearance as a K-pop soloist and his second-ever appearance as a BTS member. Accompanied by a live band, BTS’ maknae’s raw vocals shone. This marks his second live performance of his solo debut single, SEVEN, after previously performing it on Good Morning America.

Also according to Live Lounge tradition, artists are expected to perform a cover of any other artist’s song. The Dreamers’ singer impressed everyone with a solid rendition of Oasis’s 2005 classic Let There Be Love. More details regarding his solo album will be revealed later.