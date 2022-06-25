Fans ship Lee Ra-el and Eun-pyeong after Eve’s recent episode

Eve has turned out to be one of the most interesting shows on air at the moment. Despite its humble beginning as a tale of revenge, this K-drama has grown exponentially. There are layers to each character that add depth to the show, which is quite intriguing. It is thus expected that fans will choose their sides early on.

After the most recent episode, fans have decided that they want the show to end with Lee Ra-el (Seo Ye-ji) and Assemblyman Eun-pyeong (Lee Sang-yeob) getting their happy ending together.

serena⁷ @soheetiful

#Eveep7 There chemistry is so good like?they breathe in same air and I want them to endgame There chemistry is so good like?they breathe in same air and I want them to endgame #Eveep7 https://t.co/PLombOGbhi

Fans love Eun-pyeong’s bond with Ra-el in Eve

It has become clear that Ra-el has feelings for the man that she is supposed to use as a pawn in her fight — Yoon-kyeom (Park Byung-eun).

However, fans continue to ship Ra-el and Eun-pyeong because of the visual signs that lead to speculation that the former is most comfortable with the latter. Of course, this could be because he knows her truth better than anyone else. However, something about Ra-el and Eun-pyeong’s chemistry goes beyond that of a lawyer and his client.

serena⁷ @soheetiful

#Eveep7 Another reason why I ship them cause eunpyeong is the only one who truly cares about her and will do anything to protect her Another reason why I ship them cause eunpyeong is the only one who truly cares about her and will do anything to protect her#Eveep7 https://t.co/mKTdpcvYEO

ᵕ̈ @withdramas

"Then what about you"



They both are worried for eachother.. No matter what happen RAPYEONG moment just heal me... They both eat meal together and he cooked for her.. This homely feeling



Ep7 #SeoYeaJi #LeeSangYeob "What are you doing here? Its dangerous ""Then what about you"They both are worried for eachother.. No matter what happen RAPYEONG moment just heal me... They both eat meal together and he cooked for her.. This homely feeling #Eve Ep7 #Eve "What are you doing here? Its dangerous ""Then what about you"They both are worried for eachother.. No matter what happen RAPYEONG moment just heal me... They both eat meal together and he cooked for her.. This homely feeling #EveEp7 #Eve #SeoYeaJi #LeeSangYeob https://t.co/vW1Ws6Ntlt

The contrast between the meal that Ra-el shares with Eun-pyeong and the ones that she shares with Yoon-kyeom is clear. The former sees the lawyer provide comfort to a woman who is burning on nothing but rage and the need for vengeance. The latter is all about a man seeking comfort and pleasure away from his suffocating home. Ra-el is Yoon-kyeom’s escape, one that he has fallen for deeply.

Drama Analyst @drama_analyst

#Eve Given Ra-el's history of anorexia, contrasting these scenes is so telling. The chairman wants a wife that makes him feel whole, feeding him comfort food. Meanwhile, she's starving. Eun-pyeong is the only one who recognizes her condition and cares for her. #Eve Ep7 Given Ra-el's history of anorexia, contrasting these scenes is so telling. The chairman wants a wife that makes him feel whole, feeding him comfort food. Meanwhile, she's starving. Eun-pyeong is the only one who recognizes her condition and cares for her. #Eve #EveEp7 https://t.co/NHJhKISr0a

Eun-pyeong, on the other hand, is turning out to be Ra-el’s partner. After learning of her plan to bring down the people who ruined her family, he decides to help her by jumping right in. He is a candidate in the running for President, and so far, he has stayed away from using any conglomerate as his sponsor. Yet, he decides to give in for Ra-el.

He is clearly baiting So-ra’s father, the man who had ruined Ra-el’s family and many others’ like hers. He is compromising on his ideals for the one person that he had always hoped to help. His feelings for her are, however, unclear. Is it just guilt for not having been able to help her in the past, or is it much more than that? This is a question that will have to be answered in the upcoming episodes.

Another question that needs to be answered is what happens when Eun-pyeong learns of Ra-el’s feelings for Yoon-kyeom. Can he really continue to support Ra-el despite the brewing tension? If the show uses this as a crutch or as an obstacle in Ra-el’s path, it would be cliched.

Seo Ye-ji and Yoo-sun’s performances in the most recent episodes are proof that the show is set for a brilliant run. This tvN drama airs all Wednesday and Thursday and can be streamed on Viki.

