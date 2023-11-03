"I will become a shining Jungkook in the future": GOLDEN singer writes a heartfelt thank you letter to ARMYs, leaving fans emotional

BTS Jungkook debuted his solo album GOLDEN with 11 outstanding tracks on November 3, 2023. However, a few hours after his album's release, the singer released a 'Thank You' letter on social media. In the letter, the Standing Next To You singer promised to become a brighter version of himself and repay his fans for their love and support.

"I'm not good enough. I know myself well, but I'm confident. I will become a shining Jungkook in the future, and I will be a singer who can repay those who have given me a lot of time," Jeon Jungkook of BTS said.

Furthermore, in the letter, the SEVEN singer expressed his gratitude for his fans who had relentlessly supported him all these years.

Released on November 3, 2023, GOLDEN has already achieved quite a few historic feats. It became the first album by an Asian act to have the highest debut on the US iTunes chart and other charts of over 50 nations, as eight of its tracks occupied the Top 10 of the chart in less than an hour. At the same time, Standing Next To You reigns at No.1 on the iTunes chart.

"We're always going to be by your side": Fans respond to Jungkook's thank you letter by showering their love for him on social media

The thank you letter by the singer behind the iTunes top contenders, Standing Next To You and Hate You, added that he will improve his craftmanship and prove his mettle as a musician upon whom his fans can be proud. Continuing the same thought, Jungkook urged his followers to have faith in him and his creative process, promising to repay them with his music.

"I'll never forget it. As a person and as a singer who develops more than now, I will try to grow to show a more perfect appearance. Thank you so much. Please trust me, I'll repay you," the letter read.

As a result, fans had a meltdown, and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their emotions. Here are some reactions:

GOLDEN was released alongside the music video for the album's lead single, Standing Next To You, which awed the entire fandom and music critics. The chic and sophisticated mafia-inspired track is a contemporary reimagining of vintage disco funk sounds.

The song illustrates the real strength of love and how it can overcome any challenge. In the video, Jungkook sings to his sweetheart, telling her that their love is deeper than anything else and that, as long as he has her, he can overcome any hardship.

Tanu Muino, a Ukrainian filmmaker and producer of music videos, directed Standing Next To You. Among the musicians she has directed music videos for are Harry Styles, Cardi B, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, and others. She has also expanded her array of work by filming for prestige brands, including Dior.

In other news, Jungkook will make his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 6, 2023. This will be followed by his scheduled performance on November 8 at 9 pm at the Citi Concert Series in New York.