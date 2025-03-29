"If I crossed him, he would ruin my life, r*pe me, or kill me" — Bri Stern details alleged relationship and abuse involving Andrew Tate

Brianna Stern, a model from Los Angeles, has filed a lawsuit against controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate. In the lawsuit, filed on Thursday, March 27, in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Stern claimed that she has been physically and emotionally abused by Tate over the course of their 10-month relationship.

Ad

Stern, a model, claimed that her relationship with Tate ended in a violent s*xual experience on March 10 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he allegedly battered and strangled her. She also posted a number of images, status updates, and screenshots on X on March 28 to support her claims.

The first post she uploaded was a picture of herself, with apparent bruises on her face and a caption that read:

““YOU ARE MY PROPERTY” My name is Bri Stern. I’m from Los Angeles California. I met Andrew Tate in the summer of 2024 and we were in a relationship for almost a year…”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another post, she claimed that Tate allegedly threatened her. She wrote:

“Andrew texted me recently and let me know “if you ever betray me, you will regret it.” He has told me on many occasions before that if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, r*pe me, or kill me..”

Andrew Tate is accused of alleged s*xual violence and physical abuse by his former girlfriend, Bri Stern

In the same group of X posts, Bri Stern alleged that Andrew Tate was physically violent with her. While describing how they met, Stern claimed that they met because he needed models for his crypto coin and he allegedly promised to help her save her crypto coins.

Ad

They allegedly spent a lot of time together, and when they weren’t physically together, they were in communication. She further claimed that she stood by his side unwaveringly. They even made plans to live together in Romania and in Miami.

He reportedly wanted to start a new life together once he arrived in the U.S. and wanted her to have his children. However, despite the fact, he has allegedly hurt her badly. Stern claimed the same after uploading the screenshot of their alleged conversation where Andrew Tate wrote that Stern needed to be hit.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another status, Stern claimed that Tate called her his property the last time she saw him at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this month. Tate allegedly said:

“Shut the f*ck up, b*tch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property.”

She posted another screenshot of the same alleged conversation where she reportedly told Tate that physical violence for her is a huge “no.” She also didn’t like it when he reportedly hit her during s*x.

Ad

Further talking about the time she realized his behavior was not right, she wrote:

“Something just clicked; I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me wouldn’t say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way that he did. I think for the first time, I realized the gravity of the situation…”

She went on to claim that it was not easy, but she finally gathered the courage to leave him. She then grabbed her things and walked out of the hotel and their relationship. However, that day, she was terrified.

Ad

Additionally, she opened up about the same and told NBC News on Friday, March 29:

“I was scared to death.. So scared I was terrified that I might die.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In her first interview since filing the case on Thursday, Stern said that she has reportedly been threatened online for opening up about her relationship with Andrew Tate. She also said:

“I’m scared of him.. No one has ever really spoken out against him before.”

According to the BBC, Stern has requested the court for a restraining order against Tate, along with punitive damages.

The lawsuit comes as Andrew Tate and his brother continue to be investigated for human trafficking, money laundering, and r*pe charges by authorities in Britain and Romania.

Ad

As per NBC’s March 29 report, on Friday, Tate's attorney refuted Stern's claims, calling them "unfounded and sensational."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback