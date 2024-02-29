"If this is not true, count your days": Internet reacts as SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo is rumored to be cast in upcoming SBS drama, Taxi Driver season 3

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo has rattled the online community as reports of him being part of the popular drama Taxi Driver 3 surfaced on X. An X user (@strawberryvvry) revealed on February 29, 2024, that Wonwoo and actor Lee Je-hoon are reportedly joining the forthcoming SBS drama. Taxi Driver 3 is already in the works, although the production timetable has yet to be finalized.

Fans of the idol went into an online frenzy as speculation of Wonwoo debuting as an actor took X by storm.

On April 16, 2023, OSEN reported that the popular SBS drama Taxi Driver was confirmed for a third season. SBS also stated that the cast and crew for the future season had yet to be finalized. Hence, speculations of the SEVENTEEN's musician joining the cast have made his fans berserk.

"Please make it real": Wonwoo's acting debut with Taxi Driver 3 resulted in an online brouhaha

In season 1, when a prominent criminal is picked up in a luxury cab, the narrative opens with him being freed from jail and expressing guilt, only for him to later discard this pretense. As Kim Do-gi (Lee Je-hoon), the cab driver, kidnaps Jo Du-chul (the criminal) and transports him to another prison, he makes sure to leave the rest behind as the enraged media tries to track him down.

The Rainbow Taxi's owner and Bluebird Foundation's representative, Jang Sung-chul, is then introduced to the viewers, along with prosecutor Kang Ha-na. As the action moves to the nighttime, viewers glimpse the fierce taxi driver Kim Do-gi's dual identities as a taker of vengeance and a driver.

Taxi Driver drives the action-thriller plot from its gripping first season to a second installment. As the series became a fan favorite, SBS confirmed renewing it for a third round with new additions to the cast lineup alongside the drama's main lead, Lee Je-hoon. Rumors swirl of Wonwoo's potential involvement, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

Many fans began speculating whether the 26-year-old rapper will be viewed as the primary antagonist in season 3. Others questioned if, given their similar appearances and hairstyles, Wonwoo and actor Lee Je-hoon would become apprentices in the third installment of the series.

Here's how fans reacted to the rumor online as they flooded X, wishing and praying for this rumor to come true:

Meanwhile, with the release of its sixth and final episode, the well-liked variety program NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN ended as it concluded its summer vacation series on February 16, 2024. The boy group escaped their busy schedules and fully immersed themselves in the colorful and rich Italian culture, a component of producer Na Yeong-seok's (Na PD) therapeutic trip initiative.

SEVENTEEN is busy with its ongoing Follow tour and has concerts on March 30 and 31, 2024, at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The group will perform on May 25 and 26, 2024, at Kanagawa Nissan Stadium, Japan's largest concert venue. Following this, the group will perform on May 18 and 19 at Yanmar Stadium Naga in Osaka.