“The golden retriever in him is thriving”: Fans react as a video of SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu smiling through the mobbing crowd at the Dior show goes viral

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, who captivated audiences with his charismatic presence, brought a remarkable blend of fashion and celebrity to the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024–2025 presentation, which took place on February 27, 2024. The fashion extravaganza is slated to run from February 26 to March 5, 2024, and will see fashion pioneering brands such as Dior, Versace, Prada, and more exhibit their splendor.

Amidst the craze, a wild mob of admirers practically surrounded K-pop sensation Mingyu when he arrived at the Paris Fashion Week venue on February 27. Several videos from the event went viral online, showing Mingyu surrounded by a terrifying crowd while his security detail made every effort to get him inside safely.

However, despite the escalating unrest, Mingyu's joyful disposition won everyone over, and the rapper quickly gained popularity on X. One admirer even likened his upbeat and hopeful demeanor to that of a contented "golden retriever."

"Still manages to laugh it off": SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is admired for his positive outlook despite being mobbed by fans

Despite the uproar, the rapper for SEVENTEEN strolled past the wave of ecstatic fans with a smile. The rapper could be seen in the viral video smiling from ear to ear while swaying to and forth like he was on a rollercoaster. With this gesture, he ignited the internet with praise from netizens for his optimism in the face of potential harm.

Amidst the gorgeous celebration, the K-pop artist became the talk of the town as he wowed spectators with his extravagant and avant-garde costume. Inspired by Marilyn Monroe, the fashion show exhibited not only the newest trends in design but also honored the enduring charm of the 1960s.

Mingyu attended the Dior Autumn/Winter 2024–25 presentation in Paris, wearing a suit with a navy blue hue theme. His stylish outfit had an open front, cushioned shoulders, full-length sleeves, a curved hem, and a sleek, fitted jacket with notch lapels. With a front button fastening, a loose fit, and vibrant emerald and oxidized silver gemstone decorations done in intricate floral designs on the collar and hem, Mingyu accessorized his navy blue smart-casual suit with a pinstriped white and light blue shirt.

The singer wore the jacket with a pair of similar navy blue pants with an above-the-ankle hem length, pleated shape, flared straight leg fitting, and a mid-rise waist. Dewy's flushed skin, flawless makeup, glossed pink lips, side-parted hairstyle, and adorned chunky shoes were the finishing touches on the look he sported as Dior's ambassador.

The rapper from SEVENTEEN was also seen interacting with BLACKPINK's Jisoo during the Dior event, which sent their respective fans into an online meltdown. Additionally, with an unexpected interaction, the other Dior brand ambassadors shocked their followers as Mingyu was captured sitting beside Thai actress and model "Tu" Tontawan Tantivejakul and clicking pictures.

These interactions cheered the fandoms as they trended the clips on X on February 27, 2024, ET.

The new encore leg of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN's Follow Asia tour, dubbed "Follow Again," was revealed on January 29, 2024. It will have six performances in the East Asian cities of Incheon, Osaka, and Yokohama in March and May 2024.