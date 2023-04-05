“If you’re going to cry, send a selfie”: GOT7’s Jinyoung’s message after enlistment news has fans both laughing and crying

GOT7’s Jinyoung tried to lighten up the mood for his fans on the Bubble platform after news of his military enlistment made headlines on Wednesday, April 5. Apart from a heartfelt letter thanking the fans, the GOT7 member tried to console them as well on Bubble.
It was natural for fans to send him emotional messages, which led him to reply that there was still a lot of time left before his enlistment. Many apparently continued sending crying emojis, to which the idol jokingly replied:
“If you're going to cry, send me a crying selfie."
Fans then began spreading the idol's message online, with several memes expressing how they felt after reading it.
JTBC first announced that the 28-year-old (international age) singer’s enlistment date was set for May 8, 2023. His agency, BH Entertainment, later confirmed the reports to be true.
"Jinyoung thinks he's funny and we're laughing": Fans react to military enlistment news of GOT7’s Jinyoung and his letter
On April 5, BH Entertainment responded to reports of GOT7’s Jinyoung enlisting on May 8 as an active duty soldier with confirmation. He will be the second member to enlist, after GOT7’s leader, JAY B, quietly began his military service in February 2023.
A K-pop idol’s military enlistment is always a heartbreaking moment for fans, since it means that the artist will be away from the spotlight for nearly a year and a half. There was a similar sentiment in the Ahgase (GOT7’s fandom name) community, with everyone having varied reactions.
From posting memes saying he “already served” to wishing him well and assuring him that they would wait for his return, fans only had positive reactions for GOT7’s Jinyoung’s enlistment news. Take a look at their reactions below:
Additionally, GOT7’s Jinyoung posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram story, addressing the news. As per Soompi’s English translation, he said:
“Hello everyone. This is Park Jin-young. The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well? You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties."
The idol continued:
"Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone. Well then, let’s meet again soon. Thank you always, and I love you.”
The letter also ended up making fans emotional. Check out their reactions to the letter below:
Meanwhile, Ahgases will only have to go through the same feeling twice in the future. Out of the remaining GOT7 members, only Yugyeom and Youngjae will have to enlist in the military. Jackson Wang, BamBam, and Mark Tuan will not have to undergo enlistment as they are not South Korean citizens.
GOT7’s Jinyoung will enlist in the military on May 8, 2023, and return sometime in 2025.