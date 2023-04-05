“If you’re going to cry, send a selfie”: GOT7’s Jinyoung’s message after enlistment news has fans both laughing and crying

GOT7’s Jinyoung tried to lighten up the mood for his fans on the Bubble platform after news of his military enlistment made headlines on Wednesday, April 5. Apart from a heartfelt letter thanking the fans, the GOT7 member tried to console them as well on Bubble.

It was natural for fans to send him emotional messages, which led him to reply that there was still a lot of time left before his enlistment. Many apparently continued sending crying emojis, to which the idol jokingly replied:

“If you're going to cry, send me a crying selfie."

Fans then began spreading the idol's message online, with several memes expressing how they felt after reading it.

andra¨ @nyoungscnvs jinyoung on bbl: "tears are prohibited haha" "if you're going to cry, send a selfie of it" A COMEDY ACTOR

JTBC first announced that the 28-year-old (international age) singer’s enlistment date was set for May 8, 2023. His agency, BH Entertainment, later confirmed the reports to be true.

"Jinyoung thinks he's funny and we're laughing": Fans react to military enlistment news of GOT7’s Jinyoung and his letter

On April 5, BH Entertainment responded to reports of GOT7’s Jinyoung enlisting on May 8 as an active duty soldier with confirmation. He will be the second member to enlist, after GOT7’s leader, JAY B, quietly began his military service in February 2023.

A K-pop idol’s military enlistment is always a heartbreaking moment for fans, since it means that the artist will be away from the spotlight for nearly a year and a half. There was a similar sentiment in the Ahgase (GOT7’s fandom name) community, with everyone having varied reactions.

From posting memes saying he “already served” to wishing him well and assuring him that they would wait for his return, fans only had positive reactions for GOT7’s Jinyoung’s enlistment news. Take a look at their reactions below:

seenie @def7jpg jinyoung thinks he is funny and we are laughing twitter.com/i/web/status/1… jinyoung thinks he is funny and we are laughing twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9akoh5niID

andra¨ @nyoungscnvs jinyoung enlists on 8th may

me: jinyoung enlists on 8th mayme: https://t.co/xM0f5Qb3Zj

제스,࿊ @virtudef they can’t take jinyoung away! he already served they can’t take jinyoung away! he already served https://t.co/ac2vPgVxuQ

⋆˙⟡♡ @heartjinyoungs how jinyoung is eating right now after dropping the most heart wrenching devastating news on ahgases how jinyoung is eating right now after dropping the most heart wrenching devastating news on ahgases https://t.co/PReM1GUNFY

ale @pjyctrl



After completing basic military training, he will be serving as an active duty soldier



naver.me/Grqtintw



#Jinyoung #진영 @JINYOUNG

#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7 Jinyoung to enlist in the military on May 8. After completing basic military training, he will be serving as an active duty soldier

Additionally, GOT7’s Jinyoung posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram story, addressing the news. As per Soompi’s English translation, he said:

“Hello everyone. This is Park Jin-young. The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well? You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties."

The idol continued:

"Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone. Well then, let’s meet again soon. Thank you always, and I love you.”

The letter also ended up making fans emotional. Check out their reactions to the letter below:

elle 𓅪 @GOT7isOT7 NOT A WRITTEN LETTER FROM JINYOUNG. THIS IS MY LAST STRAW NOT A WRITTEN LETTER FROM JINYOUNG. THIS IS MY LAST STRAW https://t.co/SmzMOjzE9a

♡ @bubgyeom jinyoung posted a handwritten letter his enlistment officially official i cant do this jinyoung posted a handwritten letter his enlistment officially official i cant do this https://t.co/zq51rKzddO

녕수니 🔗🍋 @loooveissah jinyoung’s handwritten letter and message in bbl 🥺



—we promise to wait for you and think of you fondly every day. let’s see each other again with brighter smiles and warmer hearts. serve well love, always proud of you @jinyoung 🤍 jinyoung’s handwritten letter and message in bbl 🥺—we promise to wait for you and think of you fondly every day. let’s see each other again with brighter smiles and warmer hearts. serve well love, always proud of you @jinyoung 🤍 https://t.co/uCMeAyvVkr

seenie @def7jpg ً @archivejy_ Why is he like this Why is he like this https://t.co/LgJr1VCADW how am I supposed to take this man seriously, we just got to know you’re leaving for the wars in a month, you just posted a traumatic letter, then you ask for crying selfies of us and now you’re hungry. you’re very funny park jinyoung https://t.co/lrGjO0m93U twitter.com/archivejy_/sta… how am I supposed to take this man seriously, we just got to know you’re leaving for the wars in a month, you just posted a traumatic letter, then you ask for crying selfies of us and now you’re hungry. you’re very funny park jinyoung https://t.co/lrGjO0m93U twitter.com/archivejy_/sta…

jier 吉爾☯︎ @ipeyjiwie We love you and we will wait for you, Jinyoung’s letter OMGWe love you and we will wait for you, @JINYOUNG ! Serve well Jinyoung’s letter OMG 😭😭😭 We love you and we will wait for you, @JINYOUNG! Serve well 💚 https://t.co/eDjgqJw39W

Meanwhile, Ahgases will only have to go through the same feeling twice in the future. Out of the remaining GOT7 members, only Yugyeom and Youngjae will have to enlist in the military. Jackson Wang, BamBam, and Mark Tuan will not have to undergo enlistment as they are not South Korean citizens.

GOT7’s Jinyoung will enlist in the military on May 8, 2023, and return sometime in 2025.

