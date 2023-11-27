"Ignorant and disgusting": RHOP season 8 fans slam Robyn Dixon for accusing Wendy's mother of voodoo

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 27, 2023. During the segment, titled In a Pickle, Robyn Dixon met Gizelle Bryant for lunch, telling her about a conversation with Nneka Ihim that she wasn't supposed to have.

During the conversation, Robyn told the RHOP cast member that Wendy's mother called up Nneka's cousin and told her that people who use other people's names are "sinners." She allegedly told the cousin to "ask" about her and her shrine. Gizelle asked whether that meant that she was a "voodoo hexen?" and Robyn noted that it sounded like that.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to slam Robyn and her conversation with Gizelle for including voodoo in it. One person, @SalvaCambranes, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

""This "voodoo" storyline is ignorant and disgusting."

RHOP season 8 will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday on Bravo.

"Utterly disgusting": RHOP fans slam conversation around voodoo and shrines in season 8 episode 4

In the latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, Robyn Dixon met up with Gizelle Bryant, and the two discussed Nneka and Wendy at length. Robyn started the topic by sharing with the cast member the fact that she was specifically asked to keep the information she had confidential, but proceeded to tell her anyway.

Robyn told Gizelle Bryant that Nneka's cousin and Wendy's sister were close friends. She told the RHOP star that the cousin apparently got a call from Wendy's sister, noting that Wendy was really upset because she found out that Nneka was talking about Wendy and telling people that she knew her from somewhere.

Gizelle, however, wasn't satisfied with the vagueness of the information. She asked the cast member if the two were not from the same tribe, and Robyn told her that they were. Gizelle further asked if Wendy wanted to be the only person from that tribe that they could know, and Robyn noted that it sounded like that.

This was followed by the RHOP cast member telling Gizelle that soon after, the cousin got a call from Wendy's mother, who told her that people who spoke about other people were "sinners." She added that the mother apparently told her to ask around about her and her shrines.

"And I have prayed against people," Robyn alleged.

Gizelle asked if Wendy's mother was a voodoo hexen, and Robyn noted that it sounded like that. Gizelle told the cameras that she was married to a pastor and that shrines and praying for someone's downfall weren't "something to play with."

Fans took to social media to slam Bravo, the show, and Robyn for bringing up Voodoo and Hexes in a conversation and called it "utterly disgusting."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RHOP season 8 will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday on Bravo.