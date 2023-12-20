iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party: Everything you need to know

In celebration of the holidays, iHeartMedia and the Empire State Building are teaming up for the “iHeartRadio Jimmy Fallon Holiday Pop-up Party Presented by State Farm.” Scheduled for December 19, 2023, at the legendary Empire State Building in New York City, this event promises to be brimming with festive vibes.

It will be live on iHeartMedia AC, hot AC, and the CHR radio stations all over the country, starting 9 pm local time. Elvis Duran, the famous morning host on iHeartMedia's "Z100" WHTZ New York, will be the host for the night.

The Empire State Building is keeping up its holiday tradition of being a huge party spot, and this collab with iHeartMedia and Jimmy Fallon is sure to bring even more fun to the famous landmark.

Elvis Duran and Jimmy Fallon to team up for the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party

The best part of the Holiday Pop Up Party is going to be when Jimmy Fallon flips the switch to light up the Empire State Building's lights, alongside his new song, Wrap Me Up, a collaboration with Meghan Trainor.

This light show will also be streamed on the radio's Holiday Season Radio channel. Additionally, the event will have an interview with Jimmy Fallon, conducted by Elvis Duran.

The broadcast will be streamed from The Empire State Building (Image via Roberto Vivancos on Pexels)

Before the big event, iHeart's listeners can get into the holiday spirit with "iHeartRadio's Holiday Favorites," an hour hosted by none other than Jimmy Fallon.

The takeover, sponsored by State Farm, is happening on December 18 at 6 pm on iHeartMedia AC and all Christmas stations. Plus, viewers can catch it on the Holiday Season Radio digital station at 6 pm Eastern Time.

Jimmy Fallon takes over the Empire State Building for iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party

With Elvis Duran running the show, this event is set to become a memorable addition to the festive season, creating joy and spreading warmth throughout New York City.

Jimmy Fallon expressed his excitement for the same, saying:

"I was born and raised in New York so seeing the holiday light show to my song 'Wrap Me Up' with Meghan Trainor on the top of the Empire State Building every night until Christmas is beyond my wildest dreams. My thanks to iHeartRadio, State Farm, and the Empire State Building for helping me spread holiday cheer."

The "iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Jimmy Fallon" promises to be a fun night full of music, pretty lights, and lots of holiday cheer.

This really special 15-minute broadcast will start at 6:45 pm ET in New York City.