IHop pancake tacos: Varieties, price, availability, and all you need to know

Following the success of the IHOP's Choco-Pancake last summer in Texas, the franchise has combined two of the most favorite breakfast items of Americans - pancakes and tacos. IHOP added the dish to the menu on Wednesday, July 5. They also changed the item into a portable option for dine-in and take-out customers.

Instead of the typical large pancakes, the new pancake tacos are the size of a standard taco. It's available in four varieties, two sweet and two savory, with flavors to suit any taco or pancake enthusiast.

Three tacos of the same flavor cost $6 and are served in a metal taco container. Customers sitting at a table can also exchange orders to taste all the items.

The limited-edition IHop item has been made available from July 5 to 30

Caramel Banana Pancake Taco and Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco will satisfy both your sweet and spicy taste buds (Image via iHOP)

Before launching this new item, IHOP conducted nationwide thorough research. These Pancake Tacos were inspired by the research highlighting what customers want in new menu items, such as quality, variety, and value. Every IHOP choice is affected by guest comments and requests, such as the addition of fresh berries and bacon.

IHOP's Pancake Taco menu offers a variety of sweet and savory options. According to their official website, these include:

Fresh strawberry cheesecake pancake Taco: This item is made with chopped strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse. If needed, the customers can also add chocolate chips.

This item is made with chopped strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse. If needed, the customers can also add chocolate chips. Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: This includes cheesecake mousse filled with vanilla sauce and dulce de leche caramel sauce. This is also topped with sliced bananas. All of this will be put inside the pancake taco. Furthermore, this may include chocolate chips.

This includes cheesecake mousse filled with vanilla sauce and dulce de leche caramel sauce. This is also topped with sliced bananas. All of this will be put inside the pancake taco. Furthermore, this may include chocolate chips. Breakfast Pancake Taco: This item includes bacon, scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheese blend, and white cheese sauce. To spice up their taste buds, consumers can also add salsa sauce.

This item includes bacon, scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheese blend, and white cheese sauce. To spice up their taste buds, consumers can also add salsa sauce. Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: This pancake taco comes with fried chicken, shredded hash potatoes, and sausage gravy. Customers can also order pickle rounds as per their preference.

When asked by the reporters, the restaurant's VP of cuisine, Arthur Carl II, issued a statement:

"I saw this as an opportunity to create more depth and taco iterations using our original pancake. The Breakfast Pancake Taco really speaks to our guests, while the chicken taco is a little more adventurous and designed to be more of a lunch or dinner entree. The goal was to leverage our breakfast equity to expand into other day parts."

This isn't the first time the restaurant has served a pancake-taco hybrid. Last summer, a franchise in Texas produced a limited-time but extremely successful Choco-Pancake homage to Klondike's defunct Choco Taco ice cream dessert.

In this unique blend, a buttermilk pancake was pounded in a waffle iron. It was then filled with vanilla ice cream and covered with whipped topping, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips.

Poll : 0 votes