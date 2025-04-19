"Imagine how he behaves and treats others behind closed doors" — Internet calls out Usher over viral doorman video

Usher received criticism from some netizens following a reported encounter with a doorman at the Baccarat Hotel in Paris. A video capturing the incident went viral on Friday, sparking widespread reactions online.
The clip started with the R&B icon sharing a hug with his female companion as they approached a push-pull transparent glass door while talking. The woman walked a little ahead, pulled one of the doors open, and looked back at the singer, likely expecting him to exit first.
Instead, the singer held the door open to let her exit first and then turned back toward the doorman, who was standing a few steps away. The doorman quickly moved on his feet and ran to hold the door open for the singer. The Hey Daddy hitmaker seemingly sent an intense stare in the man's direction.
Though it was unclear if the singer exchanged any words with the doorman, many viewers deemed the singer's gesture rude. One netizen on Reddit wrote:
"Dude, it ain't that deep. You have the door open already, just walk on through and don't make a big deal about it," voiced one person.
Some pointed out that, since the singer had already opened the door himself, he had no reason to be supposedly mad at the doorman for not doing it for him in the first place. Others wondered why it should be a big deal for celebrities to open doors on their own instead of having someone else do it for them.
"This is probably the stupidest question ever asked on Reddit, but why would you wait for someone else to hold the door open for you when you already held it open for someone else and you have both hands free?" commented one individual.
"Celebrities can't even open the door themselves anymore?" wrote another.
"him not opening the door for her and waiting for someone to hold the door for him just says everything about him," critiqued one more.
Some people humored his name being Usher, another term for a doorkeeper or a guide.
"As an usher himself, he must stand up for the great art of guiding another person through a building," commented a Reddit user.
"I forgot there was a guy named Usher and I was genuinely confused at the title. Like, he's already an usher...? Just do your job...?" wrote one more.
It is important to note that there is no evidence of the singer being disrespectful to the doorman at the hotel. Netizens reacted merely based on what they perceived in the clip.
Usher's car seemingly faces another door problem right after the viral doorman encounter
The next part of the viral clip showed Usher walking out of the hotel toward his car. Along the way, he was greeted by some photographers and fans. The 46-year-old singer stopped to sign an autograph for a fan. One person was heard saying:
"Happy to see you, Usher!"
Another person was heard asking for one more autograph but was likely told by the singer's crew:
"Just one, thank you!"
As the OMG crooner got into the car, a security personnel attempted to close the sliding door. However, the door moved backward on its own, supposedly due to some malfunction. Eventually, it was closed properly, and the singer left the venue.