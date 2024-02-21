"Imagine starting a new era and your first step slipped": Normani memes erupt as singer's accused of running her own stan account 

On February 20, 2024, American singer and dancer Normani Kordei Hamilton, who mononymously goes by her first name, recently made headlines after wiping her official Instagram page, which has over 7.1 million followers, as reported by The Grape Juice.

However, soon the news turned wilder when a fan page of the artist called Normani Nation (X handle: @normanination) posted a screengrab of her wiped Instagram, which revealed how they had access to the same, which has since been deleted.

In the wake of this revelation, netizens are speculating that the former Fifth Harmony member owns her own Stan X account, thus earning ridicule her way. In this regard, X user @heisgone0 commented under @ThnkVNext’s tweet, saying, “Imagine starting a new era and your first step slipped.”

The netizen was seemingly referring to the Atlanta singer dropping her new album soon, which she confirmed at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival last month.

“She took the screenshot before switching to her alt”: Internet has hilarious reactions to Normani allegedly running her Stan Twitter

Without any prior notification, Normani removed all her posts from her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the wake of this, her fans speculated that she was teasing her forthcoming album release.

However, when the fan account Normani Nation shared a screenshot of the wiped Instagram page with the caption “WHAT IS HAPPENING," it accidentally revealed that it had access to the Birds of Prey singer’s personal Instagram.

Immediately, social media users began speculating that the Wild Side songstress also controlled her Stan accounts, which have over 4,500 followers on X and nearly 1,200 followers on Instagram.

Here are some of the memes from the comment section of @ThnkVNext's tweet that have been erupting since the revelation. Some are mocking the Waves hitmaker's PR and marketing teams; others are trolling her, saying she is her biggest fan.

Notably, readers’ context under X user @NATERERUN’s post claimed that the former Dancing with the Stars performer’s team handled her Instagram (reportedly confirmed in 2022), implying they could also be a part of the stan Twitter.

Furthermore, during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the 27-year-old Love Lies singer mentioned that her debut album was underway while endorsing her latest thriller comedy movie Freaky Tales, starring Angus Cloud, Pedro Pascal, and Dominique Thorne, among others.

Back then, she also promoted her upcoming single, Candy Paint, and excitedly announced her partnership with record label Bose. The one-time MTV Video Music Award (VMA) winner's last release was in 2022, a single called Fair, as reported by BNN Breaking.

So far, the name of The Voice (Season 17) reality show advisor's long-anticipated forthcoming album remains undisclosed.

