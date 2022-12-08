"Immediately walk out": Olive Garden manager's intense sick-leave policy sparks internet outrage

Olive Garden is perhaps the most popular restaurant chain that operates in the United States. Recently, a franchise in Kansas City made news after complaints about an employee's ruthless managerial style. The manager of the Johnson County store was fired for exercising intense leave policies and threatening to fire staff members for calling in sick.

Hardcore policies adopted by the manager came in the way of employee well-being and the manager has subsequently been let go. The incident has made news and netizens express their anger and concern about the issue.

An Instagram user said that they would walk out of the restaurant if they were treated with disrespect and a lot of people have echoed the sentiment.

Olive Garden manager demanded employees prove they're sick to apply for sick leave

The Johnson County native has been fired from their managerial position at Olive Garden for adopting a staunch sick leave policy, leaving staff members and others enraged. It was reported that the manager chastised their employees for taking time off and that if they needed to, they could "look for another job."

Additionally, they exclaimed that employees have been calling out at staggering rates with what they claim are inane excuses, leaving the restaurant understaffed at peak hours. They added that they will tolerate no more excuses for calling out and if employees needed to call in sick, they must have proof in order to do so.

In a missive shared by the manager, they added that employees have to provide proof during "emergency" situations, or if they are unable to share their reason, they will be fired. They wrote:

"We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off. If you're sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If its a 'family emergency' and you can't say, too bad. Go work somewhere else."

The manager proclaimed that they have not taken a day off in over eleven and a half years of service to the Olive Garden and expects their employees to do the same. The manager even informed them that if someone calls out more than once every 30 days, they will be fired from their job.

The now-fired shift leader ended the missive by demanding dedication from all their employees because they were "dedicated to being here. As should you. No more excuses or complaints.”

Netizens enraged over Olive Garden manager, dissuades extreme management style

Upon hearing the news, via an Insider Business Instagram post, netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions on the intense manifesto shared by the now-terminated Olive Garden manager. A few shared similar experiences from prior jobs, while others admonished the behavior, calling it "unnecessary" and "irrational."

A representative from Olive Garden confirmed that the chain "parted ways" with the manager as they value a caring and respectful work environment for their team members, and if an employee does not align with the same, they will be let go.

