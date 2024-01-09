“IN DESERVES RESPECT” trends on X after JYP Entertainment allegedly mispronounces the Stray Kids’ member's name on Chinese photocards

On January 9, 2024, fans of Stray Kids alleged that I.N, the maknae of the group, was mistreated by JYP Entertainment. In a recent event, fans were given out Chinese postcards on behalf of the Stray Kids members, but many alleged that I.N’s name on the postcard was misspelled.

Fans deemed it as clear negligence and started demanding justice for the member. They also alleged that after bringing the issue to the company’s notice, the firm’s workpersons dismissed the matter by saying nothing was wrong.

Fans were appalled by this behavior and started trending “I.N DESERVES RESPECT” on X to bring this case into the company’s eyes and demand honest answers.

Stray Kids' fans demand justice for member I.N

Recently, Stay fans and observers have raised concerns about the treatment of Stray Kids’ member I.N within JYP Entertainment. The South Korean entertainment company, known for managing several successful K-pop groups, has faced scrutiny over its handling of the idol.

Fans, who are usually a pillar of support for their favorite artists, have expressed worry and dissatisfaction with how I.N is managed within the agency. The concerns range from inadequate promotional opportunities to the lack of solo projects for the artist. But on January 9, 2024, another issue surfaced on the internet regarding the company's alleged negligence and an official fans’ store of China called Yizhiyu or YZY.

During a recent fan event in China, the YZY store offered postcards featuring Stray Kids members, complete with their names and autographs. However, fans allege that the postcards misspelled I.N's name. They also claimed that an indirect hate comment was printed on the postcard by an anti-fan.

Fans reportedly reached out to the store to rectify the spelling error and requested the removal of any derogatory comments on the card.

Fans allege there was no satisfactory response, and to make matters worse, the company claimed nothing was wrong. This alleged incident was not an isolated one, as fans claim that this wasn't the first time I.N.'s postcards had been mishandled. Outraged by the lack of attention to detail and the failure to address the issue, fans directed their frustration not only towards the fan store but also at JYP Entertainment.

The company was accused of not ensuring the accurate representation of its artists and for not taking corrective action. In response to this alleged negligence, fans took to various social media platforms, using multiple hashtags to demand justice for the Stray Kids' member.

The online outcry aims to draw attention to the importance of accurate and respectful representation of idols, urging the store and the entertainment company to promptly address the issue.

Another prominent issue has been the perceived lack of visibility and promotional activities for I.N. Many fans believe that his talents and potential are not adequately showcased, which has always led to a sense of frustration within the fandom.