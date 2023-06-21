On Tuesday, June 20, music superstar The Weeknd cleared up rumors of a much-speculated collaboration between him and BLACKPINK's Jennie, but fans aren't quite happy with how it was done. As the Canadian singer excitedly tweeted about the release of The Idol's third episode, which features both the singers, the after-effect of the same took quite an unexpected turn.

After the comment section of his tweet started to overflow with hate and racist statements, The Weeknd, with a clear loss of patience, responded to them:

Abel Tesfaye @theweeknd twitter.com/johndilfie/sta… not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready 😢 twitter.com/johndilfie/sta…

At first, fans were bothered that the singer wasn't even paying attention to these comments as these are quite common in the industry and are often recommended to be avoided. However, things got worse when one of his replies to the hate comments disclosed that he'll be releasing his collaborative song with Jennie for The Idol's OST this weekend. This left fans unsure of how to feel about the same:

✶ @ninibowie

https://t.co/G17LUhfHUN Abel Tesfaye @theweeknd twitter.com/johndilfie/sta… not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready 😢 twitter.com/johndilfie/sta… nothing normal in jencity, y'all we got the jennie's song announcement in the middle of the a fanwar.https://t.co/G17LUhfHUN twitter.com/theweeknd/stat… nothing normal in jencity, y'all we got the jennie's song announcement in the middle of the a fanwar.https://t.co/G17LUhfHUN twitter.com/theweeknd/stat…

"Jennie deserves a better announcement": Fans express mixed feelings after The Weeknd announces his collaboration with the BLACKPINK member in an unconventional way

Ever since it was announced that The Weeknd and Jennie will be featuring in the a series together, one of the most anticipated news was the release of a potential song that brings the two together. Additionally, given that the K-pop idol is quite the fan of the Blinding Lights singer and has even covered his songs during her trainee days, The Idol became more or less a monumental release for both her and her fandom.

The recent collaborative track's news, thus, had fans sharing displeased expressions when they noted that The Weeknd took an unconventional route to announce the same. After the singer posted about the release of The Idol episode 3, a Twitter user with BTS V's profile picture commented on a racist statement directed at both him and Jennie. The Heartless singer responded to the same but both tweets were removed from Twitter for violating the app's guidelines.

The Weeknd's tweet read:

"tell us how you really feel...jeez."

At first, many were worried that he was spending time replying to such comments since it was garnering negative attention towards him and the BLACKPINK member. Additionally, fans also pointed out that it was a fake account and wasn't a BTS fan account as it showcased itself to be, but now, some speculate that the only reason The Weeknd replied to these comments was to add fuel to the fire of the ongoing fights between ARMYs and BLINKs.

As fans expressed that they are upset with The Weeknd using fanwars as a means of promotion, the situation only progressively gained criticism with his next quote tweet. When one of the replies used a derogatory term that looked down on his appearance, his response was that he recognize the user even if they changed their profile picture and they should continue to be mad at him as he rolls out his "Jennie song" this weekend.

Fans were shocked at the tweet and couldn't believe that the Double Fantasy singer possibly revealed such big news in the midst of an internet fight. Given that it's Jennie's first solo track in quite a long time and there's a huge tradition followed by K-pop artists when it comes to promoting and revealing their releases, fans were clearly upset about how he used the news to gain more attention toward himself.

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

A quote tweet to The Weeknd's announcement (Image via Twitter/@theweeknd)

jennie random things @randomjenniekim



#JENNIExABELComingSoon jennie went from covering abel’s songs during predebut, to attending his concert, to being friends with him to appearing in his HBO drama and now we are getting a jennie x abel collab jennie went from covering abel’s songs during predebut, to attending his concert, to being friends with him to appearing in his HBO drama and now we are getting a jennie x abel collab 😭 #JENNIExABELComingSoon https://t.co/UnVeGtAT8P

⚜️ new jennie song after 1686 days @JNK1RAPTURE if abel wanted clout so bad he would release the jennie collab friday at midnight sharp w promotions spotify deals and prepare merging streams, put ads everywhere send emails to everyone who aren’t even following him out of desperation if abel wanted clout so bad he would release the jennie collab friday at midnight sharp w promotions spotify deals and prepare merging streams, put ads everywhere send emails to everyone who aren’t even following him out of desperation https://t.co/UqeAwUG10N

✶ @ninibowie

GIRLS, NOT COLLABORATION HE SAID JENNIE SONG!? GIRLS, NOT COLLABORATION HE SAID JENNIE SONG!? 😭https://t.co/DfyH75GOVY

‘ @jnkoopsies jennie x abel collab is coming this weekend! jennie x abel collab is coming this weekend!https://t.co/wB5twbRABl

While many are clearly mad and angered at the same, they are still excited about Jennie's new song and are ready to shower the collaborative song with all their love and support.

Poll : 0 votes