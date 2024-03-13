"Incredible milestone": Fans cheer as BTS Jimin's 'Like Crazy' becomes the first song by a K-Pop soloist to spend 50 weeks on Billboard Global 200

Park Jimin of BTS achieved another historic feat as his song Like Crazy became the first song by a K-Pop soloist to spend 50 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 list. Additionally, on March 12, 2024, the song also spent 50 weeks on Billboard Global Excl. US chart and became the first and only song by a K-Pop artist to do so. It also ranked #112 on the chart.

The title track from Jimin's debut album FACE was released on March 24, 2023, and debuted at #2 on the chart. Additionally, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2023 and held the top spot for four consecutive weeks. Jimin also became the first K-Pop artist to claim No.1 on the Hot 100.

Following his latest achievement, fans lavished praise on the singer-songwriter as he marked another milestone in his name.

Fans express pride as Jimin's song continues to chart a year after its release

On Billboard Global 200, the song ranked at #144 after spending 50 straight weeks on the chart. Currently, the track has gained over 931 million (931,910,466) streams with a daily average streaming of 2,526,506. In addition, Like Crazy (English Version) has amassed over 313 million (313,990,306) streams as of writing this.

With its debut at #2 in April 2023 on the US Billboard 200, FACE became the highest-charting album by a solo South Korean artist in the history of the Billboard chart. It also sold over 164,000 equivalent album units sold and became the second-largest album to record high first-week sales in 2023.

It is crucial to note that Like Crazy became the first song written by Jimin that earned him his first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, along with #2 on both Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

British music magazine The Quietus, The Rolling Stone, and NME, among others, praised FACE and its title track Like Crazy as a thought provoking EP that explores themes of self-liberation.

Fans swelled with pride to see their beloved idol make history once again despite serving in the military since December 2023. They celebrated his win on X.

Domestically, FACE sold over a million copies on its first day, smashing sales records. In the first week of its release, it surpassed 1.45 million in album sales, making the Serendipity singer the first solo artist to do so in the history of the Hanteo Chart. The album also debuted at #1 on the Circle Album Chart.

In addition to topping Billboard Japan's Hot Albums list, it also topped the Oricon Albums and Digital Albums charts in Japan, making Jimin the first solo artist from South Korea to top the Oricon album charts for the first time in 2023.

BTS sensation Park Jimin will return from his military service in June 2025.