Is AOC married? Ocasio-Cortez comes under fire for listing Riley Roberts as her ‘spouse’ on House forms

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is in the news again after she came under fire for listing her fiancé Riley Roberts as her spouse on disclosure forms filed this year. This news first came to light on September 13, 2023, and since then, several people raised eyebrows and wondered if AOC is married or not.

However, it is worth noting that Cortez's office has said that the two are not officially married and AOC listing Riley as her spouse is likely to breach House of Ethics rules.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on September 13, 2023, that as per the legal filings to the House Ethics Committee, AOC listed Riley as her spouse. She mentioned the same while sharing the details if she mentioned their travel plans to Colombia, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Chile, and South Korea.

AOC is not legally married, press secretary Lauren share details why Alexandra might have listed Riley as her spouse

Press Secretary Lauren Hitt told the Washington Free Beacon that while Alexandra and Riley are not officially married, the House of Ethics extended the term spouse for people who are long-term partners.

AOC started dating Riley in 2019, as per reports. There were reports that the two met when they were students and were studying at Boston University. At that time, Alexandra was pursuing economics and international relations and Riley was studying sociology and finance. They both dated at that time but ended up separating after their college. Later, they started dating again in New York.

Meanwhile, Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, a senior government affairs manager at the Project on Government Oversight told Free Beacon:

"If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is going to refer to Mr. Roberts as her spouse in the context of one kind of ethics disclosure, it would be logical and consistent for her to do so in the context of all ethics disclosures, including annual financial disclosures and periodic transaction reports."

Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust also talked about AOC mentioning Riley as her spouse. Arnold said that if they are married then she would be required to disclose finances of Riley on her 2022 financial disclosure.

Social media users reacted to the news of Alexandra filing Riley as a spouse

As internet users found out about the news of Alexandra filing Riley as her spouse, they noted that it was incredibly shocking for them. They also said that this sounds like these people are trying to say that they are above the law.

Internet users' reaction on Alexandra listing Riley as her spouse (Image via snip from Twitter/@nypost)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Twitter/@nypost)

Riley Roberts is Cortez's fiancé and he works for HomeBinder. Other than this, he also has a consulting company that specializes in user experience, as per his LinkedIn profile.