Is the Ellie Goulding pushed off chair video real? Viral WWE clip sparks wild reactions online 

A video of Ellie Goulding allegedly being pushed off of a chair and posing for the camera has gone viral online. The short clip has left the internet in a frenzy and a gif of the affair has also been created by fans. However, several netizens misrecognized who the person in the video was. It certainly was not Ellie Goulding.

The viral clip seems to originate from X (formerly known as Twitter) user @gowonite. She attached a gif of Ellie Goulding with the tweet:

"why did she sit there and serve after being pushed im crying"

One could see the Love Me Like You Do singer fixing her hair and posing for viewers after being pushed off of a highchair.

One netizen asked whether the person in the video was the British singer to which @gowonite responded to by saying "yes."

The gif was also retweeted by other platform users including @BRlGHTESTBLUE who said:

“Remember when Jessie J pushed Ellie Goulding of her chair on Live TV because Lights go no. 1 and Price Tag didn’t?!??”

At the time of writing this article, the viral gif had received over five million views on X.

Despite many claiming that the woman in the video was the pop star, it was not her in reality.

Ellie Goulding did not fall off of a chair during a WWE interview

X user @RealRebaMcintyr was one among the many platform users who made it clear that the woman in question was not the singer but was WWE athlete Charlotte Flair. They wrote in the tweet:

“For the record, this wasn’t Ellie Goulding. Her face was edited into this video. This is Charlotte, a WWE superstar. I can’t with this.”

Platform user @michaelgraves90 also shared the link to the original clip of Charlotte Flair falling off of the chair. In a video titled- Charlotte Flair challenges Bayley on “A Moment of Bliss”: SmackDown LIVE, Aug. 20, 2019, one could see Flair falling to the ground. The video was uploaded by WWE’s official YouTube account four years ago. In the video, WWE star Bayley can be seen standing next to Flair and saying- “I can’t wait to do all of these people a favor and finally shut your mouth.”

Bayley then walks away for a moment and swiftly returns to push Flair’s chair unexpectedly leading to her falling down and conveying shock.

It seems like an unidentified netizen created a deepfake video by replacing Flair with Goulding. The two look incredibly alike with their blonde hair, which must have made it easy to create a fake video.

Despite the error being corrected by netizens, many continued to believe that it was Goulding in the video and responded to the same with hilarious reactions. Some included:

Goulding has never publicly expressed interest in wrestling, which must have left netizens weary of the viral gif.

For those unversed, Charlotte Flair is a professional World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler. She is the daughter of legendary wrestler Richard Fliehr, who goes by Ric Flair. She is best known for her figure-eight leg lock and is also often called “the Queen of WWE.”