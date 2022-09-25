“Such a ridiculously huge honor” – Singer Ellie Goulding expresses gratitude for being chosen to perform at Roger Federer’s retirement ceremony

English singer Ellie Goulding expressed eternal gratitude for being chosen to perform at Roger Federer’s retirement ceremony on Friday at the Laver Cup.

The Grammy-nominated singer made a surprise appearance during the farewell to sing some of her notable hits such as “Burn” and “Still falling for you.” During her performance, Federer and Rafael Nadal were seen tearing up.

When asked whether he was made aware of the performance in advance, the Swiss maestro said in his post-match press conference that he was given no prior idea about any of it.

"I wasn't aware who was going to sing, what was going to happen, what was expected of me, or how long it was going to go," he said.

Federer, however, thanked the singer for playing a big part in his retirement celebration, calling her performance “absolutely perfect.”

“Ellie Goulding your performance last night made the evening absolutely perfect. Can’t thank you enough for being there,” Roger Federer tweeted.

Goulding responded by expressing that it was a huge privilege for her to be able to perform for him. She further showered words of admiration upon the legend for his extraordinary career.

“Such a ridiculously HUGE honour to be present for the final professional match of RogerFederer. An extraordinary athlete and gentleman. No words can do his spectacular career justice,” she replied.

“What got me the most emotional was when his children came up and I saw them tearing up” - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer’s emotional farewell

Team Europe players pictured during Roger Federer's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

During his on-court interview after his singles victory against Frances Tiafoe on Saturday, Novak Djokovic revisited the emotional farewell of Roger Federer.

The Serb said that he became emotional when he saw Federer’s children crying.

"I can speak on my own behalf, what got me the most emotional was when his children came up and I saw them tearing up. It was a beautiful moment," the Serb said.

Djokovic further commended Federer’s wife and family for supporting the legend throughout his career.

"It's very nice to see Roger's fans here in London, and of course the family, Mirka, kids, everyone who has been such an instrumental part of his life and career. I understand and empathize with Roger because I understand exactly what is necessary in order for you to be on the tour for such a long time. You wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the closest ones and he said it beautifully yesterday that his wife Mirka and the closest people in his life allowed him to be able to play on such an incredible level for so many years,” he added.

