"What got me was when his children came and I saw them tearing up" - Novak Djokovic on his emotions following Roger Federer's retirement

On the second day of the 2022 Laver Cup, Novak Djokovic played a crucial role in getting Team Europe an 8-4 lead over Team World. Before teaming up with Matteo Berrettini to take down Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, the Serb outperformed an in-form Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3.

It was after his singles match that the 35-year-old once again paid homage to Roger Federer, who bid adieu to professional tennis on Friday night after losing a doubles contest alongside Rafael Nadal. While the Swiss legend shed tears of joy as he acknowledged the spectators and thanked the people in his life, Nadal could not hold back his tears as well.

When Federer's children arrived on the court and cried as they hugged their father, Djokovic was moved by what he saw and he started sobbing as well.

"I can speak on my own behalf, what got me the most emotional was when his children came up and I saw them tearing up. It was a beautiful moment. It's very nice to see Roger's fans here in London, and of course the family, Mirka, kids, everyone who has been such an instrumental part of his life and career," he said.

"I understand and empathize with Roger because I understand exactly what is necessary in order for you to be on the tour for such a long time," he added.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion stated that while it was mostly an individual sport, it would be impossible for players to keep going without the support of their families and friends.

"It's an individual sport so people think that it's only up to us, win or lose, we take the blame and credit, which is somewhat true, but on the other side, you wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the closest ones and he said it beautifully yesterday that his wife Mirka and the closest people in his life allowed him to be able to play on such an incredible level for so many years and I'm talking too much, but much love to Roger," he stated.

Novak Djokovic to face Felix Auger-Aliassime next at Laver Cup

On the third and final day of the 2022 Laver Cup, Novak Djokovic is all set to step on the court once again as he will square off against Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This will be the second meeting between the two players. When they came face-to-face at the Italian Open earlier this year, the Serb defeated the Canadian 7-5, 7-6(1).

